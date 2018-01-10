RadioandMusic
Kangna Sharma features in 'Parde Me Rehne Do' remix

MUMBAI: Kangna Sharma who was in the media spotlight for her role in Great Grand Masti is an emerging actress in Bollywood. She featured in The Spartan Poker Digital ad, and was also promoted in Hardy Sandhu's new song Yaar Ni Milya. Now, SaReGaMa music has released a new song highlighting her in the remake of Parde Mein Rehne Do.

The song has been repackaged to make it peppier with Punjabi style and dance beats by Miss Pooja. The original song was sung by Asha Bhosle and portrayed on Asha Parikh.

Miss Pooja has exquisitely experimented in the song whereas Kangna has made it appealing with her sizzling talent. Kunwar Juneja has penned the lyrics and the song is directed by Feroz A Khan.

Actress Kangna Sharma seems to be having cartloads of fun while it also embarks her soaring talent in the industry.

Here's the song -

