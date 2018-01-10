'Kaalakaandi' title track will give you 'dance vibes'

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company comes up with Kaalakaandi, sung by Shashwat Sachdev, Vivek Hariharan, Romy and Arun Kamath. Lyrics are penned by Anvita Dutt while music is by Sachdev.

With just two days for Kaalakaandi to hit the theatres, the makers have released the Kaalakaandi song, an upbeat foot-tapping number. With its quirky lyrics and groovy beats, the song definitely sets the Kaalakaandi tone.

Click here to view the track:

Kaalakaandi, a dark comedy film directed by Akshat Verma starring Saif Ali Khan, Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal, Sobhita Dhulipala will release on 12 January.