RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Jan 2018 19:28 |  By RnMTeam

JAM8 becomes the first agency to receive sole credit for music in India

MUMBAI: For the first time in the history of Indian Cinema, sole credit for a film's music has been given to an agency instead of a music director. JAM8 has solely composed music for Ravi Teja's upcoming film Touch Chesi Chudu.

JAM8 is a music A&R venture started off by Pritam where the aim is to incubate new talent in the music field and give them a platform to showcase their work.

Composer Pritam says, “I am very happy that JAM8 has got its due and getting a sole credit as an agency in a film is an achievement. The aim of starting JAM8 was to give new talent a platform and scope to work."

Earlier, JAM8 has composed singles like Zaalima, Saason Ke, Dhingaana from Raees, Main hoon saath tere, Piya Re from Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Tera Hoke Rahoon from Behen Hogi Teri and has also done music for T.V. and jingles for Ads.

“JAM8 is India’s largest A&R incubating company for music catering to film producers, broadcasters, brands, agencies etc. Having launched in Bollywood, we are thrilled to launch in Telugu cinema and we are excited to charter our roadmap in southern film industry in coming future,” says Kwan co-founder Vijay Subramaniam, who is a partner in Pritam’s JAM8 venture

Tags
Indian Cinema JAM8 Pritam Zaalima Saason Ke Dhingaana Raees Main Hoon Saath Tere Piya Re Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Tera Hoke Rahoon Behen Hogi Teri Ravi Teja Vijay Subramaniam Telgu Cinema
Related news
News | 09 Jan 2018

Local to global story of percussionist Deepak Bhatt

MUMBAI: Born in a poor family Deepak Bhatt always believed that he was born into music. This belief moulded him into one of the most renowned masters of percussion. He developed a fetish for playing Dhol at a very early stage in life.

read more
News | 06 Jan 2018

Nakash Aziz's performance to create 'Khalbali' on 'MTV Unplugged'

MUMBAI: The man who has given Bollywood music industry some of the biggest hits like, The Breakup Song, Afghan Jalebi, Selfie Le Le Re, and many others will perform in the upcoming episode of MTV Unplugged Season 7.

read more
News | 04 Jan 2018

'Tu Banja Gali Benaras Ki' will leave you tranquilized

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company releases Tu Banja Gali Benaras Ki from Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. While the movie released on 10 November 2017, Tu Banja Gali Benaras Ki released today.

read more
News | 16 Oct 2017

Rajkumar and Kriti share perfect chemistry in 'Main Hoon Saath Tere'

MUMBAI: The 10 November release Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is here with its second song after Jogi. Just like the previous release, Main Hoon Saath Tere is another love song.

read more
News | 13 Oct 2017

'Jogi' from 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' start of a cute love story

MUMBAI: The first song from upcoming release Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is out and we must say the song will make you fall in love again. Jogi featuring Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda shares adorable moments that every couple share during the start of the relationship.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM turns user-friendly with mobile app

MUMBAI: Radioandmusic was the first one to inform you in June 2017 about RED FM’s mobile app andread more

News
AVL Digital Group acquires AudioMicro, AdRev, and DashGo

MUMBAI: AVL Digital Group, the parent company of CD Baby and Disc Makers will now represent one read more

Press Releases
Eros Now reaches five million paying subscribers

MUMBAI: Eros International PLC (NYSE: EROS) (“Eros”) announced today that Eros Now’s cutting-edgread more

Press Releases
Radio City recreates the golden era of music with Kal Bhi Aaj Bhi LIVE in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: Radio City 91.1FM, took the city of Ahmedabad on a nostalgic trip down the memory lane wread more

News
BARC Week 52: Music channels remain steady

MUMBAI: In week 52 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) there were no read more

top# 5 articles

1
I will try to do full justice to the show: Indeep Bakshi on MTV's 'A Date To Remember'

MUMBAI: MTV’s A Date To Remember presented by Big Boy Toyz in association with EaseMyTrip.com will be kick-starting the show from 18 February. This...read more

2
Kangna Sharma features in 'Parde Me Rehne Do' remix

MUMBAI: Kangna Sharma who was in the media spotlight for her role in Great Grand Masti is an emerging actress in Bollywood. She featured in The...read more

3
Exceptional Sitarist – Ankush Nayak in ‘SurSagar’

MUMBAI: At a time when many of his age love Western music, here is an exceptionally talented youngster who is a passionate Sitarist and has won...read more

4
'Nirdosh' makers pick Armaan Malik over Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: The makers of Nirdosh have picked a song by singer Armaan Malik over a track by Sonu Nigam to include in the film.The makers had two songs...read more

5
'Race 3' team shoots first song

MUMBAI: The Race 3 team has started shooting for the first song from the upcoming film.Producer Ramesh Taurani on Tuesday shared a photograph of him...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group