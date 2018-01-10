I will try to do full justice to the show: Indeep Bakshi on MTV's 'A Date To Remember'

MUMBAI: MTV’s A Date To Remember presented by Big Boy Toyz in association with EaseMyTrip.com will be kick-starting the show from 18 February. This show will have a unique concept which will include a love triangle.

Indeep Bakshi who has given Bollywood hits like Saturday Saturday and Kala Chashma will be hosting MTV’s A Date To Remember. The show’s core theme will showcase a love triangle that includes 18 girls who will be seen drawing attention of nine males. Each of these boys will be date two girls along with interesting tasks and mind games.

Indeep Bakshi said, “Transformation which I have got is especially for Date To Remember and I will try to do full justice to the show. Being a youth I am all set to make things crispier in the show and let's see how it gets full filled.”

“It will be a great platform to connect with the youth and I am glad to be part of the reality show. We are trying to do something really different and the viewers are going to be in for a great treat. All I can say at this point is, may the best couple win, because only a worthy couple can lay claim and beat the heat,” adds Indeep.

Indeep Bakshi will be hosting and judging the show along with Big Boss 10 fame Manu Punjabi, Nitibha Kaul and Divya Agarwal who will also be judging the show.