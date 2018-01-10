'Garam Chahaa' a hilarious take on 'tea ban'

MUMBAI: Countless people start their daily routine with a sip of tea. Ever thought what one would go through if ‘tea’ would be barred, no right? Well, the track Garam Chahaa takes you through the ‘no tea’ journey.

Garam Chahaa has been released under Zee Music Company. The track is sung by Aashish Vilekar and Shruti Vilekar. Music has been arranged by Anand Kurhekar and sound recording has been carried out by Vijay Dayal.

The song raises questions about a hypothetical situation, but it’s definitely fun to watch.

Check the track here: