Badshah collaborates with Jassie Gill, B Praak on 'Dill Ton Blacck'

MUMBAI: It was yesterday when Badshah released the audio version of his new single Kareja from the album O.N.E. The song topped the global charts. The artiste has now collaborated with two biggies of Punjabi music industry Jassie Gill and B Praak.

The first look of the new release titled Dill Ton Blacck is out and it features rapper B Praak and Jassie Gill in a distinct and vibrant avatar with Badshah.

Jassie Gill, who recently launched his single, Guitar Sikhda, is busy shooting for his Bollywood debut, Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns opposite Sonakshi Sinha.

The special party number will be released on 24 January under T-Series. The song is written by Jaani and music is by B Praak.

On collaborating with Badshah for the first time Jassie says, “I’m super excited to be collaborating with Badshah. This is for the first time we are collaborating and we are sure this song will connect well with the audiences. It’s a complete party song and is special because it is after a very long-time Badshah will be seen in a Punjabi song. We are looking forward to this association.”