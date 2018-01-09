Vh1 Supersonic announces its Phase 2 tickets and line-up

MUMBAI: Vh1 Supersonic, one of the biggest EDM music festivals is returning with a bang in Pune. It’s time you lock these three days counting in from 9-11 February. The phase 2 tickets will be available tomorrow at 12 noon. This is not it, the organisers have also revealed phase 2 line-up.

As reported yesterday, Gabriel & Dresden will be a part of the phase 2 line-up, the others include Sean Paul, Sunnery James Ryan MARC/ ANO, seven Lions, Plini, Nucleya, Adana Twiins, aswekeepsearching, Buttering Trio, B.R.E.E.D, Cristoph, Curtain Blue, DAX J, easy wanderlings, Enrico Sangiuliano, Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, Krottykuts & Dynamite, Lost Stories, Mosko, The Mouse Outfit, Pentagram, Praveen Achary, Real Oveution Hi Fly, Ninja Dread, CISCO Kid, Soulmates, The Ska Vengers, Truncate and Zaeden.

Major Lazer, Marshmello, incubus, alt-J, Dillon Francis, Joseph Capriati, Ghastly, Ookay, Arjun Vagale, Parekh & Singh, NH Roy, Kohra, Donn Bhat + Passenger Revelator, Lands, AJSA, Sound Avtar and Su Real were a part of the phase 1 line-up.

So, the Supersonic enthusiasts have finally got the entire line-up. Don’t forget to pick your tickets tomorrow.