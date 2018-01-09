RadioandMusic
Local to global story of percussionist Deepak Bhatt

MUMBAI: Born in a poor family Deepak Bhatt always believed that he was born into music. This belief moulded him into one of the most renowned masters of percussion. He developed a fetish for playing Dhol at a very early stage in life. As a child, he would follow his father and brother to various local festivals and functions and watch them play and this is how he learnt the basics.

Practising on a ‘Dholak’, the smaller version of the ‘Dhol’, he followed his fathers business. He played during functions, in marriages, festivals, even so far as playing on the local trains of Mumbai. Financial stability of the Bhatt family ensued but music had an extraordinary hold on Deepak’s mind, body and soul. He wished to establish his talent on a global level. He played the dholak in the local trains as well as on the footpaths and that is where his talent was unearthed.

It was Deepak’s good fate that helped him encounter a man who fathomed his distinctive talent, while he was playing on a train directing between Santacruz and Bandra. This person introduced him to, Ustad Taufiq Qureshi a well-known percussionist, composer and brother to Zakir Hussain. He decided to mentor this prodigy-in-making. Deepak was just 14, mostly a whizz kid who showed great promise. His passion and dedication towards his instrument graded him amongst the Masters of Percussion.

He has shared the stage with national and international musical geniuses like Zakir Hussain, AR Rahaman, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Amit Trivedi, Steve Smith, Vishal – Shekar, Pritam, Salim-Sulaiman, Shankar Mahadevan and various other legends. His Dhol allures and hooks every nook and cranny of the listeners’ heart.

Deepak’s story is a true inspiration to all the dreamers who travel a long way to discover their extraordinary expertise.

