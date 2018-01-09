RadioandMusic
News |  09 Jan 2018 18:17

Girls will connect ‘Chidiyaan Da Chamba’ with their husbands and boyfriends: Akriti Kakkar

MUMBAI: Akriti Kakkar in collaboration with Gaana released her first 2018 single Chidiyaan Da Chamba with an additional hash-tag #swagwalibride. You may be wondering what #swagwalibride really holds. Well, this concept consists of a series of three songs compiled in it, to which one of them has already released. Adding to the further details of the track Akriti gave us inputs about Chidiyaan Da Chamba. 

Akriti says, “The track starts off traditionally with black and white visuals of me, but then takes a different turn. It took us three weeks to get our thoughts collectively on the track. Also, there are live instruments used in the track while it’s a straight-up song for your shaadi.”

DAWgeek who produced the track also happens to feature in it and Manoj Yadav who's given its lyrics. Akriti adds to this, “DAWgeek has given this whole old folk a 'dancehall vibe'. So, musically it's got that 'contemporary' feel to it, while Manoj Yadav has given a whole new perception to this song. Akriti has tried to bridge a connection to this song. Girls will connect Chidiyaan Da Chamba with their husbands and boyfriends. They will truly evolve their thought processes with this song."

Already Chidiyaan Da Chamba, a unique concept from #swagwalibride series is already swaying without with swag, while next two are yet on the wait-list. Akriti adds on what the other two songs will have in store, “We will showcase the transformation of the bride. Also, we will be touching on some more sensitive topics and truly tell the world, what today’s brides should do.”

Venturing into anything new is challenging and this project wasn’t a cakewalk for the Iski Uski hit-maker. She says, “My biggest challenge was not to disturb the originality of the folk song. I do respect old Punjabi songs. The idea is to bring make the old songs more acceptable and not to remove the originality. To keep that musically intact we have the first few traditional lines.”

It’s rightly said that singles help you convey your feelings and Chidiyaan Da Chamba does the same, “Firstly I believe in this idea of aswagwalibride, as I see many girls around me who are so compliant. If you are a bride you are expected to walk very slowly, shying away from a little and expressing expected traits. While I feel that a bride should be doing her own thing, even though she is having her champagne, she will still be cultured and will still touch your feet. She is independent but not indecent and that's what our Bhartiya nari is.”

Akriti hails from a Punjabi family and has been through the marital phase, “In our marriages, our chachis have dholak sessions, to which we frankly do not want to hear. The reason ‘ladies sangeet’ has become filmy now. So this would be a humble beginning to reinvent that old Punjabi folk songs and bring it in an acceptable 'avatar' for our coming generations. So, if a bride can use this track at her own swagwalibride ki entry.

Akriti has her plans ready for 2018, she adds, “I will continue releasing a lot of independent singles this year.”

Check out the song here:

Akriti Kakkar Gaana DAWgeek Chidiyaan Da Chamba Punjab folk songs swagwalibride
