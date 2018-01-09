Farhan Akhtar's Indore performance leaves audience mesmerized

MUMBAI: Indore witnessed an ‘electrifying musical night’ as the fourth season of Imperial Blue Superhit Nights dazzled the city with Farhan’s performance. He took over with his band on the stage at Rangoon Garden.

Akhtar grooved the audience to his biggest hits like Pehli Baar, Main Aisa Kyun Hoon and Socha Hai. He was accompanied by a troupe of talented and skilful musicians. As the night seemed to set in Farhan Akhtar performed on Rock On, it was quite a spectacle to see him win the hearts of his fans that showered him with love.