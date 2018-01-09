RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Jan 2018 19:44 |  By RnMTeam

Farhan Akhtar's Indore performance leaves audience mesmerized

MUMBAI: Indore witnessed an ‘electrifying musical night’ as the fourth season of Imperial Blue Superhit Nights dazzled the city with Farhan’s performance. He took over with his band on the stage at Rangoon Garden.

Akhtar grooved the audience to his biggest hits like Pehli Baar, Main Aisa Kyun Hoon and Socha Hai. He was accompanied by a troupe of talented and skilful musicians. As the night seemed to set in Farhan Akhtar performed on Rock On, it was quite a spectacle to see him win the hearts of his fans that showered him with love.

Tags
Farhan Akhtar Imperial Blue Superhit Nights Main Aisa Kyun Hoon
Related news
News | 09 Jan 2018

Birthday Special: Best songs of Farhan Akhtar

MUMBAI: He is a versatile singer, an amazing actor, director, writer and son of legendary writer Javed Akhtar. His personality expounds that talent has no limit if dealt with sheer love, passion and hard work. He entered Bollywood at the age of 17, as an assistant director and cinematographers.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2017

Farhan to perform at folk music, wildlife conversation fest

MUMBAI: Singer- actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is set to perform at the second edition of Ranthambore Festival, which is a folk music and wildlife conversation event. The fest will be held at Rajasthan's Nahargarh Palace from 19-21 January next year.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2017

Shankar Mahadevan enjoys complete freedom with 'MTV Unplugged'

MUMBAI: National Award winning music director and vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, who performed some unplugged versions of songs with his sons Siddharth and Shivam, says "MTV Unplugged" gives an artiste total freedom.

read more
News | 04 Dec 2017

'MTV Unplugged 7' first episode to feature Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj

MUMBAI: The seventh season of MTV Unplugged is soon to hit the television screens and it has some tempting offerings for its viewers, be it the list of songs or singers.

read more
News | 22 Nov 2017

Celebs raise voice against gender violence through concert

MUMBAI: A group of young musicians including Armaan Malik, Sukriti-Prakriti, Papon, Harshdeep Kaur, Salim-Suleiman along with Farhan Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan and Shabana Azmi, gathered for music concert Lalkaar to create awareness against gender violence.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio City recreates the golden era of music with Kal Bhi Aaj Bhi LIVE in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: Radio City 91.1FM, took the city of Ahmedabad on a nostalgic trip down the memory lane wread more

News
BARC Week 52: Music channels remain steady

MUMBAI: In week 52 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) there were no read more

News
65 per cent of the Indian population will now tune into FM radio

MUMBAI: Here is the first 2018 good news for FM lovers.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM goes digital with Webisodes of Benadryl Big Golden Voice
,

MUMBAI: Following the resounding success of first four seasons of Benadryl BIG Golden Voice, BIG read more

News
Rajat Kakar appointed PPL India's Managing Director

MUMBAI: Phonographic Performance Limited commonly known as PPL has a new Managing director on boaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Hans Raj ji is adjusting, understanding, sober and simple: Abhijeet Vaghani on ‘Mixtape Punjabi’

MUMBAI: T-Series Mixtape Punjabi’s ninth episode was a magical one with soulful singer Harshdeep Kaur and Sufi legend Hans Raj Hans taking it to the...read more

2
Exceptional Sitarist – Ankush Nayak in ‘SurSagar’

MUMBAI: At a time when many of his age love Western music, here is an exceptionally talented youngster who is a passionate Sitarist and has won...read more

3
Mika Singh gets this opportunity after 15 years

MUMBAI: Guru Gobind Singh’s Jayanti, a Sikh festival which commemorated on 5 January this year was celebrated with devotional songs. While most...read more

4
Farhan Akhtar's Indore performance leaves audience mesmerized

MUMBAI: Indore witnessed an ‘electrifying musical night’ as the fourth season of Imperial Blue Superhit Nights dazzled the city with Farhan’s...read more

5
Girls will connect ‘Chidiyaan Da Chamba’ with their husbands and boyfriends: Akriti Kakkar

MUMBAI: Akriti Kakkar in collaboration with Gaana released her first 2018 single Chidiyaan Da Chamba with an additional hash-tag #swagwalibride. You...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group