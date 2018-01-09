RadioandMusic
News |  09 Jan 2018 18:51 |  By RnMTeam

Birthday Special: Best songs of Farhan Akhtar

MUMBAI: He is a versatile singer, an amazing actor, director, writer and son of legendary writer Javed Akhtar. His personality expounds that talent has no limit if dealt with sheer love, passion and hard work. He entered Bollywood at the age of 17, as an assistant director and cinematographers. He dropped out of college and did various jobs like working for TV production house to setting up his own production house.

He made his writing and directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai (2001) in 2001, which went on to become a cult classic. The movie announced Farhan's arrival in B-town in style. Farhan then shifted his focus on the then unconquered avenues. He made his acting and singing debut in the National Award winning movie Rock On!! in 2008.

He hosted Oye! It's Friday! (2008) on NDTV Imagine, and appeared as a judge on Nach Baliye S1 (2005). He truly is the Milkha Singh of Bollywood having embraced every challenge creatively.

Here’s wishing the extremely talented Farhan Akhtar a very happy Birthday.

Let’s have a look at his musical journey.

Galla Goodiyaan

Pichle Saat Dino Mein

Woh Jahaan

Dil Dhadakne Do

Senorita

Atrangi Yaari

Tum Ho Toh

Socha Hai

Toh Zindagi Ho Tum

Manzar Naya

