'Mixtape Punjabi' features Gippy and Harrdy; Neha Kakkar raps

MUMBAI: It's difficult to not get addicted to T-Series' Mixtape Punjabi. It gradually grows on you and we wouldn't be lying if we'd say that we are liking this more than the first season. It's got the dance beats and the good-looking Punjabi mundas killing it with their looks and voice.

Well, the latest episode of Mixtape Punjabi is here and this time it features Gippy Grewal, Harrdy Sandhu and Neha Kakkar. Yes, Kakkar is back, she last featured in the recreated version of High Rated Gabru/ Ban Ja Rani. This time she got on the stage with Punjab da hotties and crooned to Car Nachdi / Hornn Blow.

The trio looks spectacular and they sound pitch perfect. One would definitely want to dance to this Mixtape track. Don't miss on Kakkar's rap. We love this woman!

Check the song here -