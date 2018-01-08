RadioandMusic
News |  08 Jan 2018

'Bharaari' will give you 'friendship' goals

MUMBAI: Zee Music Marathi releases Bharaari from an upcoming movie Looose Control. The track is sung by Rohit Raut, music is given by Mihir Bhatt and lyrics are penned by Sujay Jadhav.

Bharaari, is an emotion-pack song that picks out on all the feelings true friends have for each other. Music given to the track will soothe your ears while the lyrics will add immense value to the track.

Click here to view the track:

Looose Control a film by Ajay Singh starring Akshay Mhatre, Manmeet Pem, Shashikant Kerkar and Madhura Naik is set to hit the theatres on 12 January 2018.

