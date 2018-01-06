RadioandMusic
News |  06 Jan 2018 11:00 |  By RnMTeam

Nakash Aziz's performance to create 'Khalbali' on 'MTV Unplugged'

MUMBAI: The man who has given Bollywood music industry some of the biggest hits like, The Breakup Song, Afghan Jalebi, Selfie Le Le Re, and many others will perform in the upcoming episode of MTV Unplugged Season 7. He will be a part of multi-singer episode where voices like Shalmali Kholgade, Sunny MR, Akhil Sachdeva, Ahen, Shashwat Singh and Nikita Gandhi will be spreading their vocal magic.

Nakash is going to sing the famous song Khalbali from the 2006 Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti. “My episode is basically going to be a multi-singer one. There are a lot of other talented singers like Shalmali, Nikita, and few others. And the producer of it was Sunny, who is my friend, so it was indeed a great working on it.”

The upcoming episode is produced by composer-producer Sunny MR who happens to be a friend of Aziz. “I am happy that Sunny is producing the episode, I’ve known him for a long time. We both started our journey at the same time, he knows everything about me and I know everything about him,” said the Pyar Ki Maa Ki singer.

This is the second time that Nakash Aziz will be singing on MTV Unplugged.  The singer was earlier seen in the fifth season of the show. Back then he was part of Pritam special episode and had sung  Afgan Jalebi.

This episode will be telecasted on Saturday, 6 January 2018, at 8 pm on MTV.

It will be interesting to watch Nakash and many other talented singers perform on MTV Unplugged.

