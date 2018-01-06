I had to mark up to Arijit Singh's level in 'Subah Subah': Prakriti Kakar

MUMBAI: The songs of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety have been spreading some good word around the film even before its release. Dil Chori the first song from the film receiving 47 million views. Now, the second song, Subah Subah, is making all the noise. The song has already received nine million views.

On the success of the track Subah Subah singer Prakriti Kakar says, “I have really waited for this song as I have sung it with Arijit Singh. I remember my biggest challenge was to give my best because Arijit’s voice sounds beautiful and I had to mark up to Arijit Singh’s level.”

Click here to view the song: