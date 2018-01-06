RadioandMusic
News |  06 Jan 2018 09:00 |  By RnMTeam

Dance to Rahman's tunes on his Birthday

MUMBAI: Music maestro AR Rahman celebrates his 51st Birthday today. Having started his career in 1992 with a Mani Ratnam film, the singer-composer has led successful 25 years of music. Over the years Rahman has not only made music for Bollywood film, but he has does extremely well in both Tamil and Telugu industry.

On his Birthday we bring you best songs of this charismatic man.

Yeh Jo Des Hain Tera

Dil Se Re

Ishq Bina

Humma Humma

Tum Tak

Radha Kaise Na Jale

Jiya Jale

Chaiyya Chaiyya

Tanha Tanha

Tere Bina

