Dance to Rahman's tunes on his Birthday
MUMBAI: Music maestro AR Rahman celebrates his 51st Birthday today. Having started his career in 1992 with a Mani Ratnam film, the singer-composer has led successful 25 years of music. Over the years Rahman has not only made music for Bollywood film, but he has does extremely well in both Tamil and Telugu industry.
On his Birthday we bring you best songs of this charismatic man.
Yeh Jo Des Hain Tera
Dil Se Re
Ishq Bina
Humma Humma
Tum Tak
Radha Kaise Na Jale
Jiya Jale
Chaiyya Chaiyya
Tanha Tanha
Tere Bina