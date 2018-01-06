RadioandMusic
Benny Dayal to be part of 'Signature Start-up Master Class S2'

MUMBAI: Signature Start-up Master Classes Season 2, is a platform for the young aspirants to gain knowledge from star icons. The achievers share their journey, experiences and a few lessons which would definitely inspire the youth.

Experienced individuals like Rajkumar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani and musicians like Benny Dayal and Papon will be a part of the master class this year. The event will be hosted by Neil Bhoopalam and it will take place across India.

Benny will take to stage in Jaipur on 7 January.

An excited Dayal said, “I will be interviewed by a celebrity anchor and will be talking about my journey and experiences. I will also perform with my band FunktuaTion.”

Benny Dayal Start-up Master Classes Season 2 Rajkumar Rao Huma Qureshi Arshad Warsi Boman Irani Papon Neil Bhoopalam at Jaipur Rajasthan FunktuaTion India
