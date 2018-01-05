Nicki Minaj, Nas break up amid pregnancy rumour

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj and emcee-rapper Nas, who are said to be expecting a child together, have reportedly parted ways.

The two were dating for seven months before breaking up a few weeks ago, reports tmz.com.

Minaj and Nas' relationship "ran out of steam" because "living in different cities was just too much", said a source. Both will focus on their work now.

While Minaj has multiple business ventures outside of music, the "I can" rapper is busy managing his record label and his chicken and waffles joint Sweet Chick.

"Minaj found out she was pregnant during Thanksgiving and she was supposed to announce her bundle of joy around the Grammys," said the source.

(Source: IANS)