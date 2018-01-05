RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jan 2018 15:05 |  By RnMTeam

Kendrick Lamar to produce 'Black Panther: The Album'

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar and Billboard Magazines Executive of the Year Anthony Top Dawg Tiffith are set to create, curate and produce "Black Panther: The Album".

The album will feature music from and inspired by Marvel Studios' Black Panther film including the lead single, All The Stars, featuring Lamar and label mate SZA, produced by Sounwave. 

Black Panther, directed by Ryan Coogler, stars actors like Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o.

Lamar and Tiffith will collaborate with Coogler in the creation of music specific to the needs of the film. 

This will mark the first time that Lamar will write, produce, perform and curate for a major motion picture. 

"Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther' is amazing, from its cast to its director. The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture," Lamar said in a statement.

"I'm truly honoured to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel's vision," he added.

Lamar was hand-picked by Coogler. 

"I am honoured to be working with such an incredible artiste whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film," said Coogler. 

Top Dawg considers working on such a "powerful movie" a great opportunity.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Anthony Top Dawg Tiffith Kendrick Lamar Billboard Magazines Black Panther All The Stars Ryan Coogler Boseman Michael B. Jordan
Related news
News | 02 Jan 2018

Harry Styles, DJ Khaled in Obama's year-end playlist

MUMBAI: Tracks of artistes like Harry Styles, DJ Khaled, Camila Cabello, Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z have made it to former US President Barack Obama's annual New year playlist.

read more
Grammy
News | 29 Nov 2017

Recording Academy lauded for diverse Grammy nominations

MUMBAI: The 2018 Grammy Awards nominee list is diverse with rappers Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar leading the pack with eight and seven nods respectively. Singers and fans have lauded the Recording Academy for celebrating artistes of colour.

read more
News | 13 Nov 2017

Shawn Mendes wins big at MTV EMAs

MUMBAI: Singer Shawn Mendes won big at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) by taking home three honours.

read more
News | 28 Aug 2017

2017 MTV VMAs: Centrestage for music, gender neutrality, politics

MUMBAI: The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) stage here became a platform to award music talent like Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran, and for a host of artistes and presenters to speak out against racism, sexism, suicide, violence and general repression in the Donald Trump era.

read more
News | 11 Aug 2017

Kendrick Lamar to perform at MTV VMAs

MUMBAI: Rapper Kendrick Lamar will perform at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), marking his first performance as a solo headliner.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 52: Music channels remain steady

MUMBAI: In week 52 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) there were no read more

News
65 per cent of the Indian population will now tune into FM radio

MUMBAI: Here is the first 2018 good news for FM lovers.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM goes digital with Webisodes of Benadryl Big Golden Voice
,

MUMBAI: Following the resounding success of first four seasons of Benadryl BIG Golden Voice, BIG read more

News
Rajat Kakar appointed PPL India's Managing Director

MUMBAI: Phonographic Performance Limited commonly known as PPL has a new Managing director on boaread more

Press Releases
Radio City associates with Royal Stag Barrel presents MTV Unplugged Season 7

MUMBAI: Radio City today announced its association with Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged Seread more

top# 5 articles

1
Viacom18 kicks off the International Award Season in 2018 with the 75th Golden Globe Awards

MUMBAI:  As the New Year brings about a new season of International awards; Viacom18 is all set to bring the best of them on their channels....read more

2
'Tere Bina' more of music, less of Shreya

MUMBAI: The soulful Bollywood playback singer, Shreya Ghoshal releases her first single of 2018 Tere Bina. The single that created a buzz in the city...read more

3
Top 10 musical events of 2017

MUMBAI: Music today is not constrained to movie songs or singles. The actual music, as they say, is the one that you can experience and the live...read more

4
Aditya Narayan's first 2018 release to be a romantic song

MUMBAI: Popular television host and singer Aditya Narayan will be releasing his first 2018 song Main Dooba Rahu Tere Pyar Mein in March.The song was...read more

5
Kavita Seth's song saves a young life

MUMBAI: It is an accepted fact that songs touch the soul, connect with emotions, make you feel better, motivate you, and can do wonders. Singer...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group