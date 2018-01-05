Kavita Seth's song saves a young life

MUMBAI: It is an accepted fact that songs touch the soul, connect with emotions, make you feel better, motivate you, and can do wonders. Singer Kavita Seth came across one such wonderful story.

Seth who is known for her magical numbers like Iktara, Jeete Hai Chal, Tum Hi Ho Bandhu and more, has managed to create magic with her song in someone’s life.

Yes, the song Jeete Hain Chal, from the Sonam Kapoor starrer Neerja has been a source of motivation to a young girl who was depressed in life.

“I had gone to give a lecture on Sufi music at a college. There I met a physically disabled girl. She was in the wheelchair. It was a fever that had led to paralysis, that later got to her emotionally too. She has been depressed for a while. In fact, a number of times the thought of committing suicide too had crossed her mind,” narrated Seth.

What changed her thought process was a song. “One day she heard my song Jeete Hain Chal on the Radio, and that song brought a change of heart. During our meet, she narrated the entire story and also told me that she is really looking forward to living,” said Kavita.

Seth was touched by the incident that happened the day and said that such things give us the motivation to make more good songs. “If my songs are decision changers for someone, then what more can be my contribution to life?”

Check Jeete Hai Chal and get motivated: