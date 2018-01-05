RadioandMusic
Catch up on maiden 2018 songs

MUMBAI: The first weekend of the year has brought along a fresh line-up of songs. And, we definitely couldn’t have missed on these. Have a look at the first lot of 2018 songs.

T-Series Mixtape Punjabi: Challa /Ni Main Kamli- Hans Raj Hans Harshdeep Kaur

Singers- Hans Raj Hans / Harshdeep Kaur

Music By - Abhijit Vaghani

Subah Subah- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Singers - Arijit Singh, Prakriti Kakar & Amaal Mallik

Music - Amaal Mallik

Lyrics - Kumaar

Music Label - T-Series

Remix: Saareyan Nu Chaddeya- Adhyayan Suman

Singer - Adhyayan Suman

Remixed by Dj Ganesh Waghela

9XM Smashup - DJ Aqeel Ali

Mashup By DJ Aqeel Ali

Composer/Singers/Lyrics: Various Artists

Music Label: T-Series

Kudiyaan Shehar Diyaan/Na Na Na Re- T-Series Mixtape Punjabi- Daler Mehndi

Singers – Daler Mehndi

Music By - Abhijit Vaghani

Refix: Move Your Lakk- Dance Arena Season 2

Singers- Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Sonakshi Sinha Song and Rap

Lyrics- Badshah

Music Label- T-Series

Hu Ba Hu- Padman

Singer - Amit Trivedi

Backing Vocals - Rajiv Sundaresan & Suhas Sawant

Music - Amit Trivedi

Lyricist - Kausar Munir

Barf Si- Nirdosh

Singer - Armaan Malik

Music - Harry Anand

Lyricist - Amit Khan

Saare Mundeya Nu- Parichay ft. Sean Kingston & Alam

Music Composed, Arranged & Produced by Parichay

Singers- Parichay, Sean Kingston & Alam

Lyrics- Parichay, Sean Kingston, Pratyush Prakash

Chakmi Beat - Harsh Harry

Singer - Harsh Harry

Music - Kudeep Pawar AKA Kil Banda

Lyrics - Vicky Dhariwal

Affo Khudaya- Tumko Humpe Pyar Aaya

Label- Saregama India Ltd.

T- Series Zee Music Company Saregama music 9X Music Diljit Dosanjh Amit Trivedi Daler Mehndi Arijit Singh DJ Aqeel
