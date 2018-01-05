Catch up on maiden 2018 songs
MUMBAI: The first weekend of the year has brought along a fresh line-up of songs. And, we definitely couldn’t have missed on these. Have a look at the first lot of 2018 songs.
T-Series Mixtape Punjabi: Challa /Ni Main Kamli- Hans Raj Hans Harshdeep Kaur
Singers- Hans Raj Hans / Harshdeep Kaur
Music By - Abhijit Vaghani
Subah Subah- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Singers - Arijit Singh, Prakriti Kakar & Amaal Mallik
Music - Amaal Mallik
Lyrics - Kumaar
Music Label - T-Series
Remix: Saareyan Nu Chaddeya- Adhyayan Suman
Singer - Adhyayan Suman
Remixed by Dj Ganesh Waghela
9XM Smashup - DJ Aqeel Ali
Mashup By DJ Aqeel Ali
Composer/Singers/Lyrics: Various Artists
Music Label: T-Series
Kudiyaan Shehar Diyaan/Na Na Na Re- T-Series Mixtape Punjabi- Daler Mehndi
Singers – Daler Mehndi
Music By - Abhijit Vaghani
Refix: Move Your Lakk- Dance Arena Season 2
Singers- Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Sonakshi Sinha Song and Rap
Lyrics- Badshah
Music Label- T-Series
Hu Ba Hu- Padman
Singer - Amit Trivedi
Backing Vocals - Rajiv Sundaresan & Suhas Sawant
Music - Amit Trivedi
Lyricist - Kausar Munir
Barf Si- Nirdosh
Singer - Armaan Malik
Music - Harry Anand
Lyricist - Amit Khan
Saare Mundeya Nu- Parichay ft. Sean Kingston & Alam
Music Composed, Arranged & Produced by Parichay
Singers- Parichay, Sean Kingston & Alam
Lyrics- Parichay, Sean Kingston, Pratyush Prakash
Chakmi Beat - Harsh Harry
Singer - Harsh Harry
Music - Kudeep Pawar AKA Kil Banda
Lyrics - Vicky Dhariwal
Affo Khudaya- Tumko Humpe Pyar Aaya
Label- Saregama India Ltd.