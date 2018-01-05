Aditya Narayan's first 2018 release to be a romantic song

MUMBAI: Popular television host and singer Aditya Narayan will be releasing his first 2018 song Main Dooba Rahu Tere Pyar Mein in March.

The song was initially set to release on Valentine's Day but it got delayed due to Narayan’s busy schedule and is finally slated to release in the month of March. This is a love themed song and this feeling has been picturised beautifully.

Narayan has released numerous songs in recent times like Zindagi, Mohabbat, and some other songs. These songs are a part of his album, the working title of which is Mohabbat. The album will have twelve songs, out of which eight to nine will be original and rest will be remix numbers.

Talking about his album, the Shaapit actor says, “I had planned to do this album in 2014 after I sang Tattad Tattad. But, to come up with this has taken me more time than Mughal- E- Azam (laughs). The album will release under the popular music label T- Series.”

Narayan now has his own band called The A-Team, which performs in various events and concerts throughout the world. “I always wanted to form a band, and I was part of a band when I was studying abroad. We used to perform at various places, there,” says Narayan.

After the completion of his album, Aditya will head for a tour to America, Canada, and various other places. The tour will have the contestants of Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017 who will be traveling with Aditya.

Aditya will also be seen hosting the new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

