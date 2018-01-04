RadioandMusic
News |  04 Jan 2018 18:44 |  By RnMTeam

'Tu Banja Gali Benaras Ki' will leave you tranquilized

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company releases Tu Banja Gali Benaras Ki from Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. While the movie released on 10 November 2017, Tu Banja Gali Benaras Ki released today.

Asees Kaur has sung the song while music is given by Rashid Khan and lyrics have been inscribed by Shakeel Azmi.

Previous tracks from like Jogi, Main Hoon Saath Tere and Pallo Latke are outstanding but Tu Banja Gali Benaras Ki definitely stands out. Musical instruments used in the track will definitely soothe your ears with Asees Kaur’s voice sounding incredible. The song video starrers Ayushmaan Khurana and Kriti Kharbanda, their on-screen chemistry is stunning.

Click here to view the track:

Zee Music Company Tu Banja Gali Benaras Ki Asees Kaur Jogi Main Hoon Saath Tere Pallo Latke Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana
