News |  04 Jan 2018 17:08 |  By RnMTeam

Meet Bros' 'Yaari Ve' crosses 5 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: The duo that hijacked many hearts with tracks like Baby Doll and Chittiyan Kalaiyaan are elated to have found success in their recently released track Yaari Ve.

The famous brothers sang the track with Prakriti Kakkar and also featured in the track with Lauren Gottlieb. Yaari Ve was released on 20 December 2017 and within four days of its release the track garnered two million views and now it has crossed five million views on YouTube.

The duo thanked their supporters on social media -

Click here to view the track:

