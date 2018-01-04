RadioandMusic
News |  04 Jan 2018

John Lennon's motorbike to be auctioned

MUMBAI: Late singer John Lennon's motorcycle will be auctioned at the National Motorcycle Museum in England in March.

The Honda Monkey-Trail Bike XUC 91H motobike that was once owned by the late Beatles legend is up for 30,000 pounds at an auction slated to take place on 4 March, reports express.co.uk.

Lennon passed away aged 40 in 1980 after being shot and killed in the archway of his Manhattan apartment building.

The bike was sold to Henry Graham by Lennon after he moved out of his Surrey home in 1971.

Graham then sold the vehicle on to John Harington, the current vendor, who has kept the bike for the past 47 years, and has displayed it at various events and shows.

(Source: IANS)

John Lennon National Motorcycle Museum England Honda Monkey-Trail Bike XUC 91H beatles Henry Graham John Harington
