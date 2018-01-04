RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Jan 2018 19:22 |  By RnMTeam

Deserve to be happy: Sam Smith

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith, who is currently in a relationship with gay partner Brandon Flynn, says he deserves to be happy now.

Smith, 25, feels he is now able to write ‘happy songs’ after finding love with the 24-year-old actor, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I'm in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy. I'm actually asking myself if I'm going to be writing some happy love songs soon," Smith told V magazine.

Asked about his goals for the New Year, Smith said: "I hope I fall into a deep, beautiful relationship where I allow someone to love me back as much as I love them.

"I hope my family and friends get happier and stay healthy. I want to fall in love with music more -- I'll never, ever stop learning about and studying my voice."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sam Smith Brandon Flynn New Year
Related news
News | 01 Jan 2018

New Year resolutions of the music stars

MUMBAI: Everyone wants to start afresh in the New Year.  And this is exactly where the resolutions come into the picture. They may work for few, while for others they fizzle with time, but making New Year resolutions is always a must.

read more
sam
News | 19 Dec 2017

Sam Smith to perform at Global Awards

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith and British rock band Kasabian will perform at the first edition of Global Awards.Launched on Sunday by radio brand Global, the new ceremony will combine different stations to create a platform to recognise the best in music, entertainment and news.

read more
News | 10 Nov 2017

Sam Smith wants kids desperately

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith is desperate to have children and would consider adopting or having them via a surrogate in the future.

read more
News | 11 Sep 2017

Sam Smith's voice has improved

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith thinks his voice is at its 'best' because he's given up alcohol and cheese.

read more
News | 09 Sep 2017

Sam Smith is 'insanely single'

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith admits to being 'insanely single'. "This song (his new single - Too Good At Goodbyes) is about me and about a relationship that I was in," the Grammy and Oscar winner said during an interview on Beats 1 station, reports people.com.

read more

RnM Biz

News
65 per cent of the Indian population will now tune into FM radio

MUMBAI: Here is the first 2018 good news for FM lovers.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM goes digital with Webisodes of Benadryl Big Golden Voice
,

MUMBAI: Following the resounding success of first four seasons of Benadryl BIG Golden Voice, BIG read more

News
Rajat Kakar appointed PPL India's Managing Director

MUMBAI: Phonographic Performance Limited commonly known as PPL has a new Managing director on boaread more

Press Releases
Radio City associates with Royal Stag Barrel presents MTV Unplugged Season 7

MUMBAI: Radio City today announced its association with Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged Seread more

Press Releases
Chandigarh Railway Station echoed with its favorite, RJ Meenakshi's voice

MUMBAI: Chandigarh’s favorite and MY FM’s top RJ Meenakshi last week surprised the travelers at tread more

top# 5 articles

1
NCPA ushers in the Spring 2018 Season of the Symphony Orchestra of India with a range of classical masterpieces

MUMBAI: The Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) is all set to enthral western classical music aficionados once again. With the likes of Wagner, R....read more

2
Yo Yo Honey Singh's song crosses 40 million views

MUMBAI: The singing sensation of India, Yo Yo Honey Singh has always been a favourite with the Indian audience and they are making it clear by...read more

3
'Dil Chori' does not mark Honey Singh's return: Indeep Bakshi

MUMBAI: Indeep Bakshi, who has given hits like Saturday Saturday, Bad Wali Feeling and many more happens to be a huge fan of Yo Yo Honey Singh. Thus...read more

4
Armaan Malik begins 2018 with 'Barf Si'

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company releases Barf Si, sung by Armaan Malik, music given by Harry Anand and lyrics penned by Amit Khan. Barf Si is a romantic...read more

5
'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' to return in May

MUMBAI: After the chartbuster season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2017, the show is all set to return with a new season in 2018.  The show which...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group