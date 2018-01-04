Deserve to be happy: Sam Smith

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith, who is currently in a relationship with gay partner Brandon Flynn, says he deserves to be happy now.

Smith, 25, feels he is now able to write ‘happy songs’ after finding love with the 24-year-old actor, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I'm in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy. I'm actually asking myself if I'm going to be writing some happy love songs soon," Smith told V magazine.

Asked about his goals for the New Year, Smith said: "I hope I fall into a deep, beautiful relationship where I allow someone to love me back as much as I love them.

"I hope my family and friends get happier and stay healthy. I want to fall in love with music more -- I'll never, ever stop learning about and studying my voice."

(Source: IANS)