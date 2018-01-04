RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Jan 2018 18:16 |  By RnMTeam

Bruno Mars collaborates with Cardi B

MUMBAI: Grammy winning singer Bruno Mars has teamed up with hip-hop star Cardi B for a new remix of Finesse. The song is from Mars third album, 24K Magic.

"We out here! #FinesseVideo," Mars tweeted on Thursday.

Cardi B also shared a brief video of the song and wrote: "I had so much fun doing this video. It felt like a BBQ."

This year, Mars has received six Grammy nominations including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for 24K Magic.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will take place on 28 January.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Bruno Mars Cardi B Finesse 24K Magic
Related news
News | 03 Jan 2018

Beyonce, The Weeknd, Eminem to headline Coachella 2018

MUMBAI: Stars Beyonce Knowles, Eminem and The Weeknd will perform at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. The festival will take place over the weekends of 13 and 20 April at its usual location of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

read more
News | 30 Dec 2017

Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson sued

MUMBAI: Singer Bruno Mars and musician Mark Ronson have been sued for their hit single Uptown Funk.

read more
Bruno
News | 20 Nov 2017

Bruno Mars, Keith Urban win big at American Music Awards

MUMBAI: Bruno Mars walked away with seven awards, and Keith Urban scored a hat- trick with three honours at the American Music Awards (AMA) ceremony, which saw over a dozen performances by artistes including Diana Ross.

read more
News | 01 Nov 2017

Cardi B's sex confession

MUMBAI: Hip-hop artist Cardi B, who is engaged to Migos rapper Offset, says she likes to have sex after drinking alcohol.

read more
News | 13 Oct 2017

Bruno Mars leads American Music Awards nominations

MUMBAI: Singer Bruno Mars topped the list for the upcoming 45th annual American Music Awards (AMA) with eight nominations, including in categories like Artist of the Year, Favourite Male Artist - Pop/Rock and Favourite Album - Pop/Rock for 24K Magic.

read more

RnM Biz

News
65 per cent of the Indian population will now tune into FM radio

MUMBAI: Here is the first 2018 good news for FM lovers.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM goes digital with Webisodes of Benadryl Big Golden Voice
,

MUMBAI: Following the resounding success of first four seasons of Benadryl BIG Golden Voice, BIG read more

News
Rajat Kakar appointed PPL India's Managing Director

MUMBAI: Phonographic Performance Limited commonly known as PPL has a new Managing director on boaread more

Press Releases
Radio City associates with Royal Stag Barrel presents MTV Unplugged Season 7

MUMBAI: Radio City today announced its association with Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged Seread more

Press Releases
Chandigarh Railway Station echoed with its favorite, RJ Meenakshi's voice

MUMBAI: Chandigarh’s favorite and MY FM’s top RJ Meenakshi last week surprised the travelers at tread more

top# 5 articles

1
Yo Yo Honey Singh's song crosses 40 million views

MUMBAI: The singing sensation of India, Yo Yo Honey Singh has always been a favourite with the Indian audience and they are making it clear by...read more

2
'Tu Banja Gali Benaras Ki' will leave you tranquilized

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company releases Tu Banja Gali Benaras Ki from Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. While the movie released on 10 November 2017, Tu Banja Gali...read more

3
John Lennon's motorbike to be auctioned

MUMBAI: Late singer John Lennon's motorcycle will be auctioned at the National Motorcycle Museum in England in March. The Honda Monkey-Trail Bike XUC...read more

4
Deserve to be happy: Sam Smith

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith, who is currently in a relationship with gay partner Brandon Flynn, says he deserves to be happy now. Smith, 25, feels he is...read more

5
NCPA ushers in the Spring 2018 Season of the Symphony Orchestra of India with a range of classical masterpieces

MUMBAI: The Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) is all set to enthral western classical music aficionados once again. With the likes of Wagner, R....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group