News |  03 Jan 2018 18:28 |  By RnMTeam

Yo Yo Honey Singh's song crosses 40 million views

MUMBAI: The singing sensation of India, Yo Yo Honey Singh has always been a favourite with the Indian audience and they are making it clear by viewing his latest release. The singer who was out of the music scene for a while has made a comeback in Bollywood with the song Dil Chori, and the audience in love with it.

The song Dil Chori from the Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Nijjar Singh starrer movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has entered the list of chartbuster songs and is trending on the charts. The song had garnered ten million views in just 20 hours of its release. It has indeed become a party anthem and is listeners favourite.

The song has crossed over 40 million views and the singer is delighted with the response. He took it to his social page to share his happiness. Check what the Blue Eyes singer posted.

Yo Yo Honey Singh is famous with the listeners for numbers like Chaar Boral Vodka, Dheere Dheere, Brown Rang Ne, Angrezi Beat De, Blue Eyes, Love Dose and now the song Dil Chori has been added to the list.

Watch the song here:

