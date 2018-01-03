RadioandMusic
News |  03 Jan 2018 18:14 |  By Mihir Samant

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' to return in May

MUMBAI: After the chartbuster season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2017, the show is all set to return with a new season in 2018.  

The show which recorded a flagship viewership in the recent season will get their new instalment in the month of May. According to the reports, the auditions for the show have already begun.

The upcoming season will be a season for the young lot, where contestants ranging from 16- 33 will participate.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will hit the screens soon after Dance India Dance. As DID will air the kids next, the channel has scheduled Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for the end of May or in the initial week of June.  

The host of the upcoming season will again be the show's favourite Aditya Narayan.           

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is the oldest and the first reality show of India which debuted in 1995 and has managed to rule the hearts of its viewers with every season. The show has given some amazing talent to the country like Shreya Ghoshal, Sanjeevani Bhelande, Bela Shinde and many other such voices.

