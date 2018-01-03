Got tired of sticking to rulebook: Amaal Mallik

MUMBAI: Amaal Mallik, who has composed music for films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Golmaal Again, says he has got tired of following the rulebook.

The composer has given many hit fast-paced songs and romantic numbers.

His latest composition Subah Subah from director Luv Ranjan's forthcoming film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a multi-genre track. It has traces of genres like tropical house, deep house and dance hall.

"I was getting tired of sticking to a certain rulebook and a style of working in the past year. Luv Sir is the man responsible for pulling me out of a rut," Mallik said in a statement to IANS.

Singers Prakriti Kakar and Arijit Singh have lent their voice to the track. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar.

On his first release of 2018, Mallik said: "I have collaborated with Arijit for such a song after so many years. It's like a Sooraj Dooba Hai reunion for us. Prakriti has done a wonderful job."

(Source: IANS)