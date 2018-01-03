Beyonce, The Weeknd, Eminem to headline Coachella 2018

MUMBAI: Stars Beyonce Knowles, Eminem and The Weeknd will perform at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

The festival will take place over the weekends of 13 and 20 April at its usual location of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The official Coachella Twitter account posted the line-up on Tuesday, revealing the artistes who will take the stage at the festival, reports eonline.com.

Others included in the line-up are Cardi B, Miguel, SZA, Kygo, Haim, Portugal, the Man, Tyler, the Creator, St. Vincent, Odesza, Post Malone and Vince Staples.

The Weeknd is set to take the stage on both days of the festival. Beyoncé will perform on 14 and 21 April and Eminem will hit the stage on 15 and 22 April.

Last year, Beyonce had to pull out of performing at the music event due to her pregnancy.

(Source: IANS)