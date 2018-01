MUMBAI: Zee Music Company releases Barf Si, sung by Armaan Malik, music given by Harry Anand and lyrics penned by Amit Khan.

Barf Si is a romantic single with music shadowing the lyrics. The song video shares a few intimate scenes, Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal look stunning in it. The song is trending at number four on Twitter.

Nirdosh , a suspense thriller film by Pradeep Rangwani is all set to release on 19 January