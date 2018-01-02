Ustad Amjad Ali Khan to perform at Gateway of India

MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad Creatives brings an experience worth exploring with ‘A Spiritual Morning’. The event is in collaboration with cultural department of Maharashtra and Mumbai Port Trust. Together they will be presenting the classical show with living legend Sarod Maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. The Ustad will be performing with his sons Amaan and Ayaan, accompanied by Vijay Ghate on Tabla.

Interestingly, the event will not take place indoor, it will be held at the iconic Gateway of India on 7 January 2018 at 6:30 pm. The concert is non-ticketed and is open to all.

Pancham Nishad director Shashi Vyas said, "The idea of commencing the concert at dawn gives the audience a chance to listen to some soul stirring morning melodies that are best appreciated only at this time."

He further added, “Our classical music is closely linked to Nature and accordingly ragas are classified to time of the day and seasons. When sung or played at the prescribed time, ragas are said to convey the mood and have a positive impact on listeners. Though the raga-time link is not strictly followed today, there are concerts that celebrate this unique aspect of our music. ‘Spiritual Morning’ is one such unique concert.”