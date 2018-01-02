Nasreen Munni Kabir writes a book on Zakir Hussain's life

MUMBAI: Nasreen Munni Kabir, director and a UK based author has written a book on the tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, the books titled Zakir Hussain- A Life in Music.

Nasreen Munni Kabir takes the readers through Zakir Hussain’s story. This includes details of his growing up days, his training from age four with his extraordinary father and his experiences and memories working with a host of legendary musicians which includes Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Ali Akbar Khan and many more.

AR Rahman has congratulated Nasreen Munni Kabir for her book on Zakir Hussain.

The book will be available on 9 January 2018 for Rs 449.