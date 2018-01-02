RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jan 2018 16:33 |  By RnMTeam

Carrie Underwood's face needed over 40 stitches

MUMBAI: Singer Carrie Underwood's face required more than 40 stitches after she fell from the steps in her house in Los Angeles.

Underwood is still healing from injuries she suffered due to the fall last November, reports people.com.

The 34-year-old singer had earlier said that she broke her wrist after falling outside of her home, but on 31 December, she revealed that the incident also caused severe cuts to her face.

"There is also another part of the story that I haven't been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up. It is crazy how a freak random accident can change your life," Underwood posted on social media.

"In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I'll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike (Underwood's husband) that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in," she added.

Seven weeks after the accident, Underwood said that she is healing but "not quite looking the same".

"I honestly don't know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn't much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way," she posted.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Carrie Underwood Singer Mike Underwood
Related news
News | 02 Jan 2018

Hyderabad singer arrested for sexual harassment

MUMBAI: Singer Kesiraju Srinivas was arrested in Hyderabad on Tuesday on charges of sexual harassment. A case against the singer, also known as "Ghazal Srinivas", was registered on 29 December following a complaint by a female, radio jockey.

read more
News | 27 Dec 2017

After 'Haye Mera Dil' Purva Mantri recreates 'Aaja Mahi'

MUMBAI: Purva Mantri, known for her unique voice has released her latest single Aaja Mahi.The track is recreated from the original song Aaja Mahi that was a part of RDB band. Purva has added her magical touch to this classic hit.

read more
News | 12 Dec 2017

James Arthur's acting ambition

MUMBAI: Singer James Arthur says he wants to become an actor and isn't against the idea of being the next James Bond.

read more
News | 11 Dec 2017

Fatherhood has changed Liam Payne

MUMBAI: Singer Liam Payne says fatherhood has "changed him in every single way".Payne welcomed his son Bear with singer Cheryl in March.

read more
News | 11 Dec 2017

Bieber's mother shares 'special bond' with Gomez

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette says she has a "special bond" with his girlfriend Selena Gomez.Gomez, 25, has rekindled her relationship with Bieber, 23. His mother is happy about their reconciliation.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Chandigarh Railway Station echoed with its favorite, RJ Meenakshi's voice

MUMBAI: Chandigarh’s favorite and MY FM’s top RJ Meenakshi last week surprised the travelers at tread more

Press Releases
Get full scoop on pop culture, lifestyle and entertainment on Vh1 in 2018

MUMBAI: New Year is around the corner and Vh1 is all geared up to give you an exciting dose of...read more

News
BARC Week 51: 9XM climbs the chart
BARC, 9xM

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India, 2+, Mastiii remaineread more

News
Kamala Mills fire shuts down Radio Mirchi office

MUMBAI: A major fire broke in Kamala Mills Compound last night at Lower Parel.read more

News
Three FM stations participated in 'United for Mall of Amritsar'

MUMBAI: Every radio station teaches its listeners a good cause.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Tulsi Kumar posts first picture of her baby on social

MUMBAI: The new baby in town, Shivaay Ralhan has been in talks since his birth on Christmas Eve. Singer Tulsi Kumar and Hitesh Ralhan broke the news...read more

2
Nasreen Munni Kabir writes a book on Zakir Hussain's life

MUMBAI: Nasreen Munni Kabir, director and a UK based author has written a book on the tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, the books titled Zakir Hussain- A...read more

3
Ola Sunburn an apt musical warp up for 2017

MUMBAI:  The musical crescendo raised on the penultimate day of ' Ola Sunburn Festival 2017' as KSHMR kicked off his set with the official Sunburn...read more

4
Harry Styles, DJ Khaled in Obama's year-end playlist

MUMBAI: Tracks of artistes like Harry Styles, DJ Khaled, Camila Cabello, Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z have made it to former US President Barack Obama's...read more

5
EDM giant Martin Garrix wows audiences at TIMEOUT 72, Goa on Day 3

MUMBAI: The first ever TIMEOUT72 unfurled over the sands of Vagator bringing fans from India and around the world a spectacle that spread over the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group