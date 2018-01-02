Carrie Underwood's face needed over 40 stitches

MUMBAI: Singer Carrie Underwood's face required more than 40 stitches after she fell from the steps in her house in Los Angeles.

Underwood is still healing from injuries she suffered due to the fall last November, reports people.com.

The 34-year-old singer had earlier said that she broke her wrist after falling outside of her home, but on 31 December, she revealed that the incident also caused severe cuts to her face.

"There is also another part of the story that I haven't been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up. It is crazy how a freak random accident can change your life," Underwood posted on social media.

"In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I'll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike (Underwood's husband) that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in," she added.

Seven weeks after the accident, Underwood said that she is healing but "not quite looking the same".

"I honestly don't know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn't much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way," she posted.

