RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jan 2018 16:31 |  By RnMTeam

Billy Joel's daughter Alexa engaged

MUMBAI: Veteran singer-songwriter Billy Joel's daughter Alexa Ray Joel got engaged to boyfriend Ryan Gleason.

Alexa, 32, who too is a singer-songwriter, announced the news on Monday on Instagram.

She showed off her new emerald cut engagement ring while posing on the beach in a bikini with her new fiance, in the post.

Alexa captioned the image: "So I was completely taken off-guard, dumbstruck, and shell-shocked -- and for once in my life. I had absolutely no words, and I couldn't speak. I just kept staring at this ridiculously exquisite ring and he was just hysterically laughing at me."

In another photograph, she recounted the proposal and wrote: "He said to me, ‘Before I met you, my world was in black and white. You coloured it in between the lines'. It was the most beautiful thing anybody's ever said to me. How could I possibly say no to that?"

The couple also each posted a photograph of the ring, with Alexa's caption: "Luckiest guy in the world!"

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Billy Joel Alexa Ray Joel Instagram
Related news
Bryan
News | 30 Dec 2017

Bryan slammed for gifting baby kangaroos to wife

MUMBAI: Singer Luke Bryan has been slammed by animal rights organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and his fans on social media for gifting his wife Caroline Boyer two baby kangaroos.

read more
Siddharth Mahadevan
News | 29 Dec 2017

Siddharth Mahadevan’s Mojo’s Bistro affected due to Kamala Mills fire

MUMBAI: Siddharth Mahadevan, known for songs like Zinda, Nach De Saare, Tukur Tukur, Malang and Marathi films compositions turned out to be an important name in Kamla Mill compounds fire incident.

read more
News | 29 Dec 2017

Brian McFadden calls former wife 'evil'

MUMBAI: Singer Brian McFadden branded his former wife Kerry Katona ‘evil’ after she posed throttling his current girlfriend.Katona enjoyed a four-year marriage with the former Westlife star between 2002 and 2006. They share daughters Molly, 16, and Lilly-Sue, 14.

read more
News | 29 Dec 2017

Lovato flashes cleavage in swimsuit

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato showcased flaunted ample cleavage as well as toned legs and arms in a daring swimsuit.She teased her 63 million Instagram followers with the selfie on Wednesday, reports mirror.co.uk.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2017

Beyonce's sister battling autonomic disorder

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce Knowles sister Solange Knowles has revealed she has been battling an autonomic disorder for the last five months.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Chandigarh Railway Station echoed with its favorite, RJ Meenakshi's voice

MUMBAI: Chandigarh’s favorite and MY FM’s top RJ Meenakshi last week surprised the travelers at tread more

Press Releases
Get full scoop on pop culture, lifestyle and entertainment on Vh1 in 2018

MUMBAI: New Year is around the corner and Vh1 is all geared up to give you an exciting dose of...read more

News
BARC Week 51: 9XM climbs the chart
BARC, 9xM

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India, 2+, Mastiii remaineread more

News
Kamala Mills fire shuts down Radio Mirchi office

MUMBAI: A major fire broke in Kamala Mills Compound last night at Lower Parel.read more

News
Three FM stations participated in 'United for Mall of Amritsar'

MUMBAI: Every radio station teaches its listeners a good cause.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Top 10 Bollywood songs of 2017

MUMBAI: The year 2017 has been a great year for music; the year witnessed many recreations and original numbers that topped the charts. There were...read more

2
Ola Sunburn an apt musical warp up for 2017

MUMBAI:  The musical crescendo raised on the penultimate day of ' Ola Sunburn Festival 2017' as KSHMR kicked off his set with the official Sunburn...read more

3
Tulsi Kumar posts first picture of her baby on social

MUMBAI: The new baby in town, Shivaay Ralhan has been in talks since his birth on Christmas Eve. Singer Tulsi Kumar and Hitesh Ralhan broke the news...read more

4
RJs share their views on New Year resolutions

MUMBAI: With the coming New Year arrives a resolution. The trend has been around for the longest time, though most of our resolutions last only a...read more

5
New Year resolutions of the music stars

MUMBAI: Everyone wants to start afresh in the New Year.  And this is exactly where the resolutions come into the picture. They may work for few,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group