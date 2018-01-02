Billy Joel's daughter Alexa engaged

MUMBAI: Veteran singer-songwriter Billy Joel's daughter Alexa Ray Joel got engaged to boyfriend Ryan Gleason.

Alexa, 32, who too is a singer-songwriter, announced the news on Monday on Instagram.

She showed off her new emerald cut engagement ring while posing on the beach in a bikini with her new fiance, in the post.

Alexa captioned the image: "So I was completely taken off-guard, dumbstruck, and shell-shocked -- and for once in my life. I had absolutely no words, and I couldn't speak. I just kept staring at this ridiculously exquisite ring and he was just hysterically laughing at me."

In another photograph, she recounted the proposal and wrote: "He said to me, ‘Before I met you, my world was in black and white. You coloured it in between the lines'. It was the most beautiful thing anybody's ever said to me. How could I possibly say no to that?"

The couple also each posted a photograph of the ring, with Alexa's caption: "Luckiest guy in the world!"

