New Year resolutions of the music stars

MUMBAI: Everyone wants to start afresh in the New Year. And this is exactly where the resolutions come into the picture. They may work for few, while for others they fizzle with time, but making New Year resolutions is always a must.

Thus, we contacted the singers to learn about their New Year resolutions and here is what they had to say.

Jubin Nautiyal: My New Year resolution is to learn new instruments, and I have planned to learn a flute or a violin.

Shilpa Rao: We had initially come to this industry to sing, we wanted to sing some good music, and that thing seems to be missing nowadays. So my New Year resolution is to get a grip on doing some good music.

Anuradha Paudwal: My New Year resolution is not for myself, but for everyone else. I want everybody to get up and exercise for the entire year and stay fit.

Ishq Bector: My New Year resolution is to do more things that people say I can’t and shouldn’t be doing.

Anu Mallik: My New Year resolution is just to go with the flow and work.

Hard Kaur: To have peace.

Aman Trikha: My New Year Resolution for 2018 is to sing maximum songs, music and spread lots of happiness.