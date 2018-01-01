RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Jan 2018 14:00 |  By RnMTeam

New Year resolutions of the music stars

MUMBAI: Everyone wants to start afresh in the New Year.  And this is exactly where the resolutions come into the picture. They may work for few, while for others they fizzle with time, but making New Year resolutions is always a must.

Thus, we contacted the singers to learn about their New Year resolutions and here is what they had to say.

Jubin Nautiyal: My New Year resolution is to learn new instruments, and I have planned to learn a flute or a violin.

Shilpa Rao: We had initially come to this industry to sing, we wanted to sing some good music, and that thing seems to be missing nowadays. So my New Year resolution is to get a grip on doing some good music.

Anuradha Paudwal: My New Year resolution is not for myself, but for everyone else. I want everybody to get up and exercise for the entire year and stay fit.

Ishq Bector: My New Year resolution is to do more things that people say I can’t and shouldn’t be doing.

Anu Mallik: My New Year resolution is just to go with the flow and work.

Hard Kaur: To have peace.

Aman Trikha: My New Year Resolution for 2018 is to sing maximum songs, music and spread lots of happiness.

Tags
New Year Jubin Nautiyal Shilpa Rao Anuradha Paudwal Ishq Bector Anu Mallik Hard Kaur
Related news
News | 29 Dec 2017

Hard Kaur to release next album in 2018

MUMBAI: The EMA award-winning singer Hard Kaur is all set to release her new album in 2018. Her latest offering will be based on love and relationships.

read more
News | 05 Dec 2017

Salim-Sulaiman collaborate with artistes for 'Yaari' songs

MUMBAI: Composers Salim and Sulaiman Merchant have teamed up with artistes for Yaari (friendship) songs in Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Rajasthani and Punjabi.

read more
News | 05 Dec 2017

Harshit Chauhan and Adhyayan Suman collaborate on 'Saareya Nu Chaddeya'

MUMBAI: This singer-composer is not just another newbie in the music industry. He comes from a musical background and is a talent house himself.

read more
News | 18 Nov 2017

I don't want to do what everyone is doing: Ishq Bector

MUMBAI: Aye Hip Hoppe or Goli Marun Tujhe Dakku Daddy, when you listen to these tunes the only name that pops up in the mind is none other than the hip-hopper of the country Ishq Bector.

read more
News | 14 Nov 2017

I'm here because of the people who've always supported me: Hard Kaur

MUMBAI: Indo-British rap artist Taran Kaur Dhillon, popularly known as Hard Kaur, bagged the Best India Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2017. Hard Kaur and Future Records India's The Rising - Mixtape Vol. 1 won the Best India Act at the music fest on Sunday, read a statement.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Get full scoop on pop culture, lifestyle and entertainment on Vh1 in 2018

MUMBAI: Newread more

News
BARC Week 51: 9XM climbs the chart
BARC, 9xM

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India, 2+, Mastiii remaineread more

News
Kamala Mills fire shuts down Radio Mirchi office

MUMBAI: A major fire broke in Kamala Mills Compound last night at Lower Parel.read more

News
Three FM stations participated in 'United for Mall of Amritsar'

MUMBAI: Every radio station teaches its listeners a good cause.read more

News
Tata Sky to bring Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 to small screens

MUMBAI: Leading DTH provider Tata Sky has tied up with Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 to bring the exread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Aassudh' to be Anu Malik's maiden Marathi project

MUMBAI: Anu Malik is now entering the Marathi music industry. The Oonchi Hai Building singer is composing music for an upcoming Marathi movie...read more

2
New Year resolutions of the music stars

MUMBAI: Everyone wants to start afresh in the New Year.  And this is exactly where the resolutions come into the picture. They may work for few,...read more

3
RJs share their views on New Year resolutions

MUMBAI: With the coming New Year arrives a resolution. The trend has been around for the longest time, though most of our resolutions last only a...read more

4
Top 10 Bollywood songs of 2017

MUMBAI: The year 2017 has been a great year for music; the year witnessed many recreations and original numbers that topped the charts. There were...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group