RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Jan 2018 13:00 |  By Mihir Samant

'Aassudh' to be Anu Malik's maiden Marathi project

MUMBAI: Anu Malik is now entering the Marathi music industry. The Oonchi Hai Building singer is composing music for an upcoming Marathi movie Aassudh.

The film is based on the suicides of farmers in India. Malik deeply feels for the farmers and that is why he is composing for the entire movie. “I am doing the composition of this movie without charging a single penny,” said the composer.

Talking about their situation further, Anu added, “The ones who grow food for everyone, have no food for them. The situation of farmers in very sad in India, they have to travel to various cities to earn their daily bread and butter.”

Malik feels that there is a need for everyone to come forward to help the cultivators.

“I want to help the farmers, so I would also be contributing things from my side,” said Anu.

This is one of the unseen sides of Anu Malik and is indeed a beautiful side. But it is exciting news that the Indian Idol judge is contributing to the Marathi film industry.

This is not the first time that a composer from Bollywood has composed for a Marathi movie. Composers and singers like Shankar- Ehsaan- Loy, R D Burman, Bappi Lahiri, Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammad Rafi and other legends at one or the other point have worked on Marathi movies.

Tags
Anu Malik Aassud Marathi industry Shankar- Ehsaan- Loy R D Burman Bappi Lahiri Asha Bhosle Lata Mangeshkar Mohammad Rafi Indian Idol Aassudh
Related news
Lata Mangeshkar
News | 29 Dec 2017

Lata Mangeshkar remembers father on 117th birth anniversary

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Friday remembered her late father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar on his 117th birth anniversary.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2017

Anu Malik to compose for J P Dutta's upcoming movie

MUMBAI: One of the top composers of the 90s Anu Malik, who has some award-winning compositions to his credit will be soon composing for JD Dutta’s next.

read more
News | 14 Dec 2017

Talent scouting not a big deal in India: Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: National Award-winning singer Sonu Nigam is set to scout and nurture new talent in the field of music. He says hunting for talent in India is not a big deal as ‘they just appear’.

read more
News | 05 Dec 2017

Birthday Special: Best ghazals of Ustad Ghulam Ali

MUMBAI: Ustad Ghulam Ali who is well known for his ghazals celebrates his 77th birthday today. Hailing from the neighbouring country, Pakistan, he is best known for his style and variations in singing.

read more
Preetika Rao
News | 28 Nov 2017

I am inclined towards music: Preetika Rao

I am inclined towards music: Preetika Rao

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Get full scoop on pop culture, lifestyle and entertainment on Vh1 in 2018

MUMBAI: Newread more

News
BARC Week 51: 9XM climbs the chart
BARC, 9xM

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India, 2+, Mastiii remaineread more

News
Kamala Mills fire shuts down Radio Mirchi office

MUMBAI: A major fire broke in Kamala Mills Compound last night at Lower Parel.read more

News
Three FM stations participated in 'United for Mall of Amritsar'

MUMBAI: Every radio station teaches its listeners a good cause.read more

News
Tata Sky to bring Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 to small screens

MUMBAI: Leading DTH provider Tata Sky has tied up with Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 to bring the exread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Aassudh' to be Anu Malik's maiden Marathi project

MUMBAI: Anu Malik is now entering the Marathi music industry. The Oonchi Hai Building singer is composing music for an upcoming Marathi movie...read more

2
New Year resolutions of the music stars

MUMBAI: Everyone wants to start afresh in the New Year.  And this is exactly where the resolutions come into the picture. They may work for few,...read more

3
Top 10 Bollywood songs of 2017

MUMBAI: The year 2017 has been a great year for music; the year witnessed many recreations and original numbers that topped the charts. There were...read more

4
RJs share their views on New Year resolutions

MUMBAI: With the coming New Year arrives a resolution. The trend has been around for the longest time, though most of our resolutions last only a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group