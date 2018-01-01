'Aassudh' to be Anu Malik's maiden Marathi project

MUMBAI: Anu Malik is now entering the Marathi music industry. The Oonchi Hai Building singer is composing music for an upcoming Marathi movie Aassudh.

The film is based on the suicides of farmers in India. Malik deeply feels for the farmers and that is why he is composing for the entire movie. “I am doing the composition of this movie without charging a single penny,” said the composer.

Talking about their situation further, Anu added, “The ones who grow food for everyone, have no food for them. The situation of farmers in very sad in India, they have to travel to various cities to earn their daily bread and butter.”

Malik feels that there is a need for everyone to come forward to help the cultivators.

“I want to help the farmers, so I would also be contributing things from my side,” said Anu.

This is one of the unseen sides of Anu Malik and is indeed a beautiful side. But it is exciting news that the Indian Idol judge is contributing to the Marathi film industry.

This is not the first time that a composer from Bollywood has composed for a Marathi movie. Composers and singers like Shankar- Ehsaan- Loy, R D Burman, Bappi Lahiri, Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammad Rafi and other legends at one or the other point have worked on Marathi movies.