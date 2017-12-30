Sukhwinder and Kanika get together for 'Mixtape' party number

MUMBAI: When two dynamic singers like Sukhwinder Singh and Kanika Kapoor unite for T-Series’ Mixtape Punjabi, the products meant to be a hit. The team chose the perfect song and singers to end the year 2017 as singers Sukhwinder Singh and Kanika Kapoor put together a whole new version of the songs Marjaani and Lovely, creating an all-out party edition.

This is the second time that Kanika Kapoor is on the sets of Mixtape. In the first season of T-Series Mixtape, the singer was seen sharing the stage with singer Guru Randhawa and the two performed on a beautiful mix of Ambarsariyan and Suit Suit.

Also Read: T-Series' latest 'Mixtape' release is simply fantastic

Check the song below:

Sharing her Mixtape Punjabi experience, Kanika Kapoor says, “We were offered a few songs for this Mixtape and finally shortlisted on Marjaani and Lovely. I have done world tours with Sukhwinder Singh and it’s been a great experience. Every time there is something new to learn from him in terms of sur, tal, leher, instruments, etc. In fact during the shoot too there was so much to learn from him.”

“The audience has heard one version of a song when it was a part of the movie. Now the same people get to enjoy the same song but in a new avatar and form. This is an all-out party edition and I am sure people will love it,” she added.

Sukhwinder Singh with his strong and powerful voice gave a new touch to Marjaani as he met with an equally strong partner giving a twist to Lovely.

Sukhwinder Singh says, “When we were told the songs that will be combined into this mashup, I was a not thoroughly convinced of it. In fact, Kanika Kapoor convinced me into it. Hats off to music director Abhijit Vaghani who lived up to his words and merged one song into another so seamlessly, doing full justice to it. He understood us and gave us a lot of creative liberty which reflected in our performance too.”