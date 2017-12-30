RadioandMusic
News |  30 Dec 2017 19:04 |  By RnMTeam

Songs for the last weekend of the year

MUMBAI: Finally the last weekend of the year is here, it is a matter of few hours for the year to end. Everyone is set to enter the New Year with the positive things of the current year and leave whatever negative happened. For everyone entering with a mixed baggage of emotions in the New Year, we bring to you some of the best songs of the last week which consists of happy, sad, emotional, and also the party numbers.

T-Series Mixtape Punjabi: Marjaani / Lovely- Sukhwinder Sing, Kanika Kapoor

Singers- Sukhwinder Singh / Kanika Kapoor

Music By - Abhijit Vaghani

Remix: Move Your Lakk- Noor

Singers- Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Sonakshi Sinha

Song and Rap lyrics- Badshah

Music Label- T-Series

Remixed by DJ Tatvak

T-Series Mixtape Punjabi: YAAR BOLDA/MUKHDA DEKH KE- Surjit & Gitaz Bindrakhia

Singers- Surjit Bindrakhia & Gitaz Bindrakhia

Music By - Abhijit Vaghani

Yo Yo Honey Singh: DIL CHORI- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Singer- Yo Yo Honey Singh,Simar Kaur,Ishers

Remake Recreated by- Yo Yo Honey Singh

Lyrics- Yo Yo Honey Singh,Singhsta, Oye Sheraa

Radio- Feat. Brown Gal, King Kazi

Singer- Brown Gal, King Kazi, Viruss

Music- Ullumanati

Lyrics- Ullumanati

DISCO DISCO- DJ SHADOW

Singers - Benny Dayal & Shirley Setia

Music Composer - Sachin- Jigar

Lyrics – VAYU

Lae Dooba- Aiyaary

Singer - Sunidhi Chauhan

Composer - Rochak Kohli

Lyrics - Manoj Muntashir

Beparwah- Vodka Diaries

Singer - Khalid Ahamed Backing

Vocals - Kashif Iqbal

Music - Parvaaz Band

Lyricist - Khalid Ahamed & Kashif Iqbal

Habitaan Vigaad Di- DJ AKS Remix

Singers- Parichay & Nargis Fakhri

Rap- Kardinal Offishall

Remix by- DJ AKS

Original Music Composed & Produced by- Parichay

Lyrics- Kumaar

Yaara- 1921

Singer - Arnab Dutta

Music - Harish Sagane

Lyricist - Shakeel Azmi

Kaala Doreya- Kaalakaandi

Singers - Neha Bhasin

Featuring Raxstar

Music - Sameer Uddin

Lyricist – Folk

Tu Chal Saath - Udit Sehgal

Singer - Udit Sehgal

Music - Udit Sehgal, Siby Mathew & Roshan Roy

Lyricist - Udit Sehgal

Chand Lamhe - Sharman Jain & Halina HK

Singer, Music & Lyrics - Desh Deepak

Arrangers/Programmers - Santosh Nair

Desi Love - Renu Sharma

Singers - Renu Sharma

Music - Dushyant Kumar

Lyricist - Kishan Paliwal

