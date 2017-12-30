Songs for the last weekend of the year
MUMBAI: Finally the last weekend of the year is here, it is a matter of few hours for the year to end. Everyone is set to enter the New Year with the positive things of the current year and leave whatever negative happened. For everyone entering with a mixed baggage of emotions in the New Year, we bring to you some of the best songs of the last week which consists of happy, sad, emotional, and also the party numbers.
T-Series Mixtape Punjabi: Marjaani / Lovely- Sukhwinder Sing, Kanika Kapoor
Singers- Sukhwinder Singh / Kanika Kapoor
Music By - Abhijit Vaghani
Remix: Move Your Lakk- Noor
Singers- Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Sonakshi Sinha
Song and Rap lyrics- Badshah
Music Label- T-Series
Remixed by DJ Tatvak
T-Series Mixtape Punjabi: YAAR BOLDA/MUKHDA DEKH KE- Surjit & Gitaz Bindrakhia
Singers- Surjit Bindrakhia & Gitaz Bindrakhia
Music By - Abhijit Vaghani
Yo Yo Honey Singh: DIL CHORI- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Singer- Yo Yo Honey Singh,Simar Kaur,Ishers
Remake Recreated by- Yo Yo Honey Singh
Lyrics- Yo Yo Honey Singh,Singhsta, Oye Sheraa
Radio- Feat. Brown Gal, King Kazi
Singer- Brown Gal, King Kazi, Viruss
Music- Ullumanati
Lyrics- Ullumanati
DISCO DISCO- DJ SHADOW
Singers - Benny Dayal & Shirley Setia
Music Composer - Sachin- Jigar
Lyrics – VAYU
Lae Dooba- Aiyaary
Singer - Sunidhi Chauhan
Composer - Rochak Kohli
Lyrics - Manoj Muntashir
Beparwah- Vodka Diaries
Singer - Khalid Ahamed Backing
Vocals - Kashif Iqbal
Music - Parvaaz Band
Lyricist - Khalid Ahamed & Kashif Iqbal
Habitaan Vigaad Di- DJ AKS Remix
Singers- Parichay & Nargis Fakhri
Rap- Kardinal Offishall
Remix by- DJ AKS
Original Music Composed & Produced by- Parichay
Lyrics- Kumaar
Yaara- 1921
Singer - Arnab Dutta
Music - Harish Sagane
Lyricist - Shakeel Azmi
Kaala Doreya- Kaalakaandi
Singers - Neha Bhasin
Featuring Raxstar
Music - Sameer Uddin
Lyricist – Folk
Tu Chal Saath - Udit Sehgal
Singer - Udit Sehgal
Music - Udit Sehgal, Siby Mathew & Roshan Roy
Lyricist - Udit Sehgal
Chand Lamhe - Sharman Jain & Halina HK
Singer, Music & Lyrics - Desh Deepak
Arrangers/Programmers - Santosh Nair
Desi Love - Renu Sharma
Singers - Renu Sharma
Music - Dushyant Kumar
Lyricist - Kishan Paliwal