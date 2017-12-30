RadioandMusic
News |  30 Dec 2017 19:16 |  By RnMTeam

Moms of Gomez, Bieber to meet

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Biebers mother Pattie Mallette and singer-actress Selena Gomezs mother Mandy Teefey have decided to meet each other to decide the future of their childrens relationship.

The Life & Style magazine claims that the two mothers will soon meet to discuss about Bieber and Gomez, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"People in Mandy's camp are saying it could get real ugly. Mandy says Justin is trouble and immature, and she wants to knock some sense into Pattie and tell her their kids are better off apart," a source said.

"She's seen the highs and lows of their relationship up close and she's not a fan. These women are not on the same page. This is going to be a very interesting meeting," the source added.

(Source: IANS)

