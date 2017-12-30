Daler Mehndi recreates hit numbers for T-Series' 'Mixtape Punjabi'

MUMBAI: One can expect nothing but great energy and original Punjabi tadka from Daler Mehndi. And we got nothing less than that as he performed solo on two of his hit songs Kudiyan Shehar Diya and Na Na Na Re that got him a standing ovation on the sets of T-Series’ Mixtape Punjabi.

Dressed in black with a bling golden jacket, Daler Mehndi refined style as he enjoyed performing to his songs himself. He was further backed by a team of musicians and artists who complimented his songs with instruments such as pianica, ukulele, chimta, nylon, electric guitars and the Punjabi dhols, tabla and tumbi.

Check the song below:

Sharing his experience, Daler Mehndi says, “I am doing a solo performance on my songs – Kudiyan Shehar Diyan and Na Na Na Re. Music director Abhijit Vaghani has created a wonderful version of the song and given me a chance to revive my chartbusters thereby giving a new life to the songs. In fact, I am dancing quite a bit while performing.”

Talking about how digital platform is turning out to a boon for artists across the world, he further comments saying, “Times have changed a lot from the time I started my career. Artistes now have grown so much through a digital platform. My yesteryear songs are trending online even after so many years. Digital platforms help you connect with your international fans and thereby help create a wider fan base, as well. Today's generation is attached to digital and social media. I am thankful to god to see this digital age and moreover being part of same too. With the T-Series Mixtape special Punjabi edition, people around the world are going to get their dancing shoes out.

Music director Abhijit Vaghani says, “Daler Mehndi is a legend. Both his numbers are still being sought after and are massive hits. The challenge was to do justice to him and recreate a new version which people could enjoy again but on one track. Creating his tracks was a brilliant experience as he shared a lot of creative inputs which was valuable and his knowledge in this industry also helped.”