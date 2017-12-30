Bryan slammed for gifting baby kangaroos to wife

MUMBAI: Singer Luke Bryan has been slammed by animal rights organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and his fans on social media for gifting his wife Caroline Boyer two baby kangaroos.

Earlier this week, Bryan took to Instagram to show the two kangaroos lying down on a carpet near his fireplace and called it a Christmas present for his wife.

However, the singer has now come under fire for having kangaroos as pets, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Baby kangaroos belong in their mothers' pouches, not in gift bags. These joeys have complex needs, including specialised diets and room to roam -- they are not toys and will only become more difficult to care for as they grow older," read a statement from PETA.

"PETA is calling for an investigation into where these kangaroos came from and stands ready to help Luke Bryan right this wrong and move these vulnerable marsupials to a reputable sanctuary," the statement further read.

Bryan's fans also didn't like his gift. "Kangaroos are not pets," one fan wrote.

(Source: IANS)