News |  29 Dec 2017 14:24 |  By RnMTeam

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor dance to 'High Rated Gabru'

MUMBAI: Given the popularity of Punjabi dance number High Rated Gabru -- sung by Guru Randhawa – it’s now being recreated. Choreographer Remo D’souza’s upcoming film Nawabzaade will feature this track.

The recreated version of the song will feature the hit pair from ABCD 2, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Nawabzaade cast includes the actors from ABCD 2, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak.

Varun informs, “Having worked with Raghav, Punit and Dharmesh, I know them to be very talented boys. When I heard Remo sir and Bhushanji were doing a film with them I knew I had to be part of it in some way. So, when this song came up, Shraddha and I decided to feature in this special video.” He adds, “It was a lot of fun, sharing screen space with Shraddha again. We are very comfortable with each other and High Rated Gabru is already a chartbuster.”

Shraddha too did not want to miss the opportunity of reuniting with the ABCD 2 team. “I was all charged to work again with Bhushanji, Remo sir, Varun and a few others from the ABCD 2 gang. When I got to know that we are going to be shooting a video for High Rated Gabru, I got even more excited because the song is fantastic and so loved. The whole experience of shooting it was fun. I felt nostalgic,” chirps Shraddha.

Producer Bhushan Kumar adds, “Both Varun and Shraddha had developed a fantastic camaraderie with the actors of ABCD 2. So it was not surprising that they agreed to be part of this video instantly.”

Remo D’souza who has choreographed the special video maintains, “Sometimes things just magically fall into place. It was heartening to see that Bhushan, Varun and Shraddha were most forthcoming to give what it takes to make this number extraordinary. I am glad we could do this for my protégés from ABCD2. I am sure the song will help create a buzz around Nawabzaade.”

