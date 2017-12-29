RadioandMusic
News |  29 Dec 2017 19:00 |  By RnMTeam

Siddharth Mahadevan’s Mojo’s Bistro affected due to Kamala Mills fire

Siddharth Mahadevan
MUMBAI: Siddharth Mahadevan, known for songs like Zinda, Nach De Saare, Tukur Tukur, Malang and Marathi films compositions turned out to be an important name in Kamla Mill compounds fire incident.

The singer had joined hands with Yug Phatak, Yug Tuli and Pritina Shrestha to open Mojo's Bistro. The pub was launched on 6 July 2017 in Kamla Mills compound. Unfortunately, fire which broke out yesterday at Kamala Mills in Mumbai at 1 Above restaurant at midnight and spread to other eateries. Mojo’s  Bistro was one of them. 

An official statement given by Mojo Bistro spokesperson to a news portal read: “We are extremely saddened by the incident. Mojo's has all its fire safety norms, certificates and procedures in place. The staff is thoroughly trained in fire drills hence our staff was able to evacuate all our guests and themselves out to safety with zero injuries. There were no cylinders on our premises. We are fully complying with the authorities to help in any way we can. Our prayers and deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this gruesome incident.”

We tried connecting with Siddharth, but his phone remained unavailable as he is currently holidaying with his family. We are not sure if he is even aware of the incident.

Check his social media post –

Tags
Siddharth Mahadevan Facebook Instagram
