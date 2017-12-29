RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Dec 2017 18:40 |  By RnMTeam

Lata Mangeshkar remembers father on 117th birth anniversary

Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Friday remembered her late father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar on his 117th birth anniversary.

"Namaskar. Aaj mere pujya pitaji Master Deenanath Mangeshkarji ki 117vi jayanti hai. Hum sab Mangeshkar unke charanon mein koti koti vandan karte hain. (Today is my late father Master Deenanath Mangeshkarji's 117th birth anniversary. All the family members pay our tribute to him)," Lata tweeted. 

Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar was a classical singer and a theatre actor. Lata is the eldest child of her parents. Meena, Asha, Usha and Hridaynath are her siblings.

Lata, 88, even shared a link to her father's Raag Shankara.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Lata Mangeshkar Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar Meena Asha Usha Hridaynath Raag Shankara
Related news
Preetika Rao
News | 28 Nov 2017

I am inclined towards music: Preetika Rao

I am inclined towards music: Preetika Rao

read more
News | 23 Nov 2017

I recorded 'Bahon Mein Chale Aao' in one go: Jyotica Tangri

MUMBAI: The third episode of Old is Gold, a new music property by Saregama and Music & Sound is out now. The latest release is Bahon Mein Chale Aao, a Lata Mangeshkar song on the music of RD Burman from the movie Anamika.

read more
News | 31 Oct 2017

Indira Gandhi had keen interest in music: Lata Mangeshkar

MUMBAI: Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday paid a tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 33rd death anniversary, saying she not just had a keen interest in music but was also a good singer.

read more
News | 31 Oct 2017

Versatility not necessarily important in singing: Palak Muchhal

MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal, who will be seen as a coach on upcoming children singing reality show The Voice India Kids Season 2, says she prefers to celebrate the originality of a voice rather than proving its versatility.

read more
News | 27 Oct 2017

Earning appreciation as songwriter not easy: Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar says today it is not easy for a songwriter to earn appreciation for his work. Akhtar was conferred the Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar Award here on Thursday.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 51: 9XM climbs the chart
BARC, 9xM

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India, 2+, Mastiii remaineread more

News
Kamala Mills fire shuts down Radio Mirchi office

MUMBAI: A major fire broke in Kamala Mills Compound last night at Lower Parel.read more

News
Three FM stations participated in 'United for Mall of Amritsar'

MUMBAI: Every radio station teaches its listeners a good cause.read more

News
Tata Sky to bring Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 to small screens

MUMBAI: Leading DTH provider Tata Sky has tied up with Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 to bring the exread more

Press Releases
Budweiser Experiences launches its first ever TVC in India
Budweiser

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences today announced the launch of their first ever TVC in India Let Youread more

top# 5 articles

1
Badshah casts Super Dancer Vaishnavi in his next music video

MUMBAI: Bollywood rapper Badshah who is popular amongst the youth was recently on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 2. While he has gained popularity...read more

2
Gitaz Bindrakhia croons father’s songs for ‘Mixtape Punjabi’

MUMBAI: The sixth episode of T-series Mixtape Punjabi witnessed a contemporary folk fusion by singer Gitza Bindrakhia performing to maestro Surjit...read more

3
Top 10 Punjabi songs of 2017

MUMBAI: The Bollywood music industry has been overshadowing the parallel music industries in India for a long time now, but the Punjabi beats can't...read more

4
Pop star Jason Derulo sets the perfect tone for TIMEOUT 72, Goa on Day 1

MUMBAI: The terra firma of Vagator went “TIMEOUT 72” for the first time today as some of the most excellent names from the homegrown and...read more

5
Gomez, friends in Mexico for New Year celebration

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Selena Gomez is in Cabo, Mexico, for a New Year's vacation with a few close friends.The Come And Get It hitmaker flew in on a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group