Lata Mangeshkar remembers father on 117th birth anniversary

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Friday remembered her late father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar on his 117th birth anniversary.

"Namaskar. Aaj mere pujya pitaji Master Deenanath Mangeshkarji ki 117vi jayanti hai. Hum sab Mangeshkar unke charanon mein koti koti vandan karte hain. (Today is my late father Master Deenanath Mangeshkarji's 117th birth anniversary. All the family members pay our tribute to him)," Lata tweeted.

Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar was a classical singer and a theatre actor. Lata is the eldest child of her parents. Meena, Asha, Usha and Hridaynath are her siblings.

Lata, 88, even shared a link to her father's Raag Shankara.

