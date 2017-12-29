'Beparwah' is for all 'one-sided lovers'

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company releases Beparwah from upcoming film Vodka Diaries. The track is sung by Khalid Ahamed who has also penned lyrics and sung with Kashif Iqbal

Parvaaz band has given the music to the track. Visuals to the track seem to be quite intense showcasing an investigation in the song video. One will get to hear Khalid Ahamed’s ‘high pitched’ tone throughout the track.

Vodka Diaries an upcoming thriller film directed by Kushal Srivastava is set to release on 19 January 2018. It’s a Kay Kay Menon, Raima Sen and Mandira Bedi film.