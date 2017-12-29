RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Dec 2017 16:26 |  By RnMTeam

'Beparwah' is for all 'one-sided lovers'

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company releases Beparwah from upcoming film Vodka Diaries. The track is sung by Khalid Ahamed who has also penned lyrics and sung with Kashif Iqbal

Parvaaz band has given the music to the track. Visuals to the track seem to be quite intense showcasing an investigation in the song video. One will get to hear Khalid Ahamed’s ‘high pitched’ tone throughout the track.

Click here to view the track:

Vodka Diaries an upcoming thriller film directed by Kushal Srivastava is set to release on 19 January 2018. It’s a Kay Kay Menon, Raima Sen and Mandira Bedi film.

Tags
Parvaaz band Beparwah Kashif Iqbal Kay Kay Menon Raima Sen Mandira Bedi
Related news
News | 22 Jul 2017

The recording industry works very differently in comparison to the live industry: Beparwah singer Nandini Deb

MUMBAI: The first playback song is always the big thing for any singer, but it also has its own set of side effects.

read more
News | 15 Jul 2017

Trending songs for this lazy weekend

MUMBAI: Bored this week? Did not have time to check out the new songs? No worries when Radioandmusic is here. We, the team have clubbed down the trending songs of the week for you. Scroll down! Check out the song below:

read more
News | 14 Jul 2017

Moonwalking with Gourov-Roshin

MUMBAI: The duo Gourov-Roshin who started their movie career with Force 2 and went on to make some outstanding music for Kaabil are back with Beparwah from Munna Michael, a film that is a tribute to the international icon Michael Jackson.

read more
News | 11 Jul 2017

'Beparwah' my most challenging song: Tiger Shroff

MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff says the song ‘Beparwah’ from his movie ‘Munna Michael’ was his most challenging. Tiger on Tuesday morning shared a glimpse of the song, which will be out on Wednesday.

read more
News | 23 Feb 2017

Bengaluru-based Parvaaz collaborates with upcoming film 'Vodka Diaries'

MUMBAI: Several music critics have declared Bengaluru-based band Parvaaz as the most talented band to emerge ever for a long time. Followed by that, Parvaaz, one of the most experimental bands is all set to make its debut in a Bollywood film ‘Vodka Diaries.’

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 51: 9XM climbs the chart
BARC, 9xM

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India, 2+, Mastiii remaineread more

News
Kamala Mills fire shuts down Radio Mirchi office

MUMBAI: A major fire broke in Kamala Mills Compound last night at Lower Parel.read more

News
Three FM stations participated in 'United for Mall of Amritsar'

MUMBAI: Every radio station teaches its listeners a good cause.read more

News
Tata Sky to bring Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 to small screens

MUMBAI: Leading DTH provider Tata Sky has tied up with Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 to bring the exread more

Press Releases
Budweiser Experiences launches its first ever TVC in India
Budweiser

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences today announced the launch of their first ever TVC in India Let Youread more

top# 5 articles

1
Top 10 Punjabi songs of 2017

MUMBAI: The Bollywood music industry has been overshadowing the parallel music industries in India for a long time now, but the Punjabi beats can't...read more

2
Mika dedicates success in Bollywood to Akshay

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh, who has given hit Bollywood songs like Subha Hone Na De and Bas Ek Kinng, has dedicated his success in the industry to...read more

3
Sunidhi Chauhan croons ‘Lae Dooba’ for 'Aiyaary'

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company releases Lae Dooba from an upcoming film Aiyaary. The track is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan composed by Rochak Kohli and lyrics...read more

4
Siddharth Mahadevan’s Mojo’s Bistro affected due to Kamala Mills fire

MUMBAI: Siddharth Mahadevan, known for songs like Zinda, Nach De Saare, Tukur Tukur, Malang and Marathi films compositions turned out to be an...read more

5
Ola Sunburn Day 1: Witnessed the mystical performances by Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike and Coone

MUMBAI: The 11th edition of Ola Sunburn Festival kick-started at the Oxford Golf Resort, Pune amidst the serene landscape of Lavale. The musical...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group