RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Dec 2017 16:31 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah casts Super Dancer Vaishnavi in his next music video

MUMBAI: Bollywood rapper Badshah who is popular amongst the youth was recently on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 2. While he has gained popularity for his rapping style, his sleek and stylized music videos also catch everyone’s attention. And, to add to the groove element of the video the rapper has roped in Super Dancer Vaishnavi.  

Badshah was amazed when Vaishnavi Prajapati showed off her cool moves with super guru Manan on the song DJ Wale Babu. Prajapati did not leave the chance to show off her signature step. The dazzled Mercy hitmaker, grabbed that opportunity instantly and offered her to dance in his next music video.

Vaishnavi also challenged Badshah to try out her signature moves but Badshah failed to do it.  The talented dancer was happy to accept the offer and super judges also congratulated her for her achievement. The swag queen who is just five- years old got the opportunity to work with one and only Badshah.

Tags
Badshah Vaishnavi Prajapati DJ Wale Babu Super Dancer Chapter 2
Related news
News | 26 Dec 2017

'Super Dancers' groove to Badshah's tunes

MUMBAI:  Rapper and singer Badshah to be seen on the famous dance kids show on Sony Entertainment Television Super Dance Chapter 2. The DJ Waley Babu singer will be making an appearance on the show along with dancer and famous television host Raghav Juyal.

read more
News | 20 Dec 2017

Fire on the sets of 'The Voice India Kids 2'

MUMBAI: Fire broke on sets of the popular singing reality show &TV’s The Voice India Kids 2 yesterday at 12:30 pm by a short circuit.The fire that was put to rest by the crew members damaged the waiting area for contestants and the stage.  

read more
News | 19 Dec 2017

Gippy Grewal's 'Nai Shad Da' a gift to fans

MUMBAI: Actor and celebrated singer Gippy Grewal released another chartbuster single Nai Shad Da featuring himself and DJ Wale Babu fame model Natasha. The song is written by Jaani, music by Jassi Katyal (Jay K) and video directed by Vinil Markan.

read more
News | 01 Dec 2017

Rapper Badshah walks the red carpet of ARIA Awards

MUMBAI: DJ Waley Babu rapper Badshah recently had a proud moment, the singer walked the red carpet at the ARIA Awards. ARIA Awards 2017, which were held in Australia recently, had some of the biggest stars walking the red carpet and attending the event, one of whom was Badshah.

read more
News | 24 Nov 2017

Badshah modifies his act for Kids Choice Awards 2017

MUMBAI: Nickelodeon is all set to kick off the awards season with ‘Kids Choice Awards’ in 2017. This high octane awards show will celebrate 2017’s cinematic excellence and present top honors to the best of the best from the Indian film, television, and kids gaming industry.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 51: 9XM climbs the chart
BARC, 9xM

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India, 2+, Mastiii remaineread more

News
Kamala Mills fire shuts down Radio Mirchi office

MUMBAI: A major fire broke in Kamala Mills Compound last night at Lower Parel.read more

News
Three FM stations participated in 'United for Mall of Amritsar'

MUMBAI: Every radio station teaches its listeners a good cause.read more

News
Tata Sky to bring Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 to small screens

MUMBAI: Leading DTH provider Tata Sky has tied up with Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 to bring the exread more

Press Releases
Budweiser Experiences launches its first ever TVC in India
Budweiser

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences today announced the launch of their first ever TVC in India Let Youread more

top# 5 articles

1
Gitaz Bindrakhia croons father’s songs for ‘Mixtape Punjabi’

MUMBAI: The sixth episode of T-series Mixtape Punjabi witnessed a contemporary folk fusion by singer Gitza Bindrakhia performing to maestro Surjit...read more

2
Top 10 Punjabi songs of 2017

MUMBAI: The Bollywood music industry has been overshadowing the parallel music industries in India for a long time now, but the Punjabi beats can't...read more

3
Pop star Jason Derulo sets the perfect tone for TIMEOUT 72, Goa on Day 1

MUMBAI: The terra firma of Vagator went “TIMEOUT 72” for the first time today as some of the most excellent names from the homegrown and...read more

4
Gomez, friends in Mexico for New Year celebration

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Selena Gomez is in Cabo, Mexico, for a New Year's vacation with a few close friends.The Come And Get It hitmaker flew in on a...read more

5
Ola Sunburn Day 1: Witnessed the mystical performances by Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike and Coone

MUMBAI: The 11th edition of Ola Sunburn Festival kick-started at the Oxford Golf Resort, Pune amidst the serene landscape of Lavale. The musical...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group