Badshah casts Super Dancer Vaishnavi in his next music video

MUMBAI: Bollywood rapper Badshah who is popular amongst the youth was recently on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 2. While he has gained popularity for his rapping style, his sleek and stylized music videos also catch everyone’s attention. And, to add to the groove element of the video the rapper has roped in Super Dancer Vaishnavi.

Badshah was amazed when Vaishnavi Prajapati showed off her cool moves with super guru Manan on the song DJ Wale Babu. Prajapati did not leave the chance to show off her signature step. The dazzled Mercy hitmaker, grabbed that opportunity instantly and offered her to dance in his next music video.

Vaishnavi also challenged Badshah to try out her signature moves but Badshah failed to do it. The talented dancer was happy to accept the offer and super judges also congratulated her for her achievement. The swag queen who is just five- years old got the opportunity to work with one and only Badshah.