RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Dec 2017 19:55 |  By RnMTeam

Rahman to pay tribute to his homeland, Tamil Nadu

MUMBAI: Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman will perform in his homeland Tamil Nadu next month. He says the people of Tamil Nadu are always special and performing before them in his 25th year in the industry is a privilege.

After his performance at the IIFA 2017 in New York, which marked the beginning of his celebration of completing 25 years, he is set to bring back Tamil pride through the magic of his music after two years to Chennai.

The AR Rahman concert, presented by 7UP is an initiative by IIFA Utsavam, and will be produced by Wizcraft International Entertainment. The concert will be held here on January 12, 2018.

The music maestro will celebrate his 25-year musical journey, paying tribute to Tamil Nadu, and taking audiences through his 'Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, Netru Indru Naalai.

"The past 25 years have been truly incredible. It has been a beautiful journey and I am grateful to my fans as I look forward to perform in Chennai, my home city. The people of Tamil Nadu are always special and performing before them in my 25th year is a privilege. I'd like to say 'thank you' to all of them on this occasion," Rahman said in a statement.

The musical and visual extravaganza will feature artistes like singer Neeti Mohan, Carnatic vocalist Haricharan, multi-lingual composer Vijay Prakash and Indo-American music producer Sid Sriram.

These are some of the artists who will be accompanying the maestro as he takes us through his musical expedition.

Wizcraft International director and Co-Founder Sabbas Joseph said" "We have had the opportunity to work with AR Rahman on several projects including the launch of 'Vande Mataram' at the celebrations of 50 years of Indian Independence and then more recently the premiere of his 25-year celebration at the Metlife Stadium in New York."

"The concert before his home fans is a truly exciting opportunity because they have followed and encouraged him through this entire journey and he is their pride. We are grateful to Rahman for giving us the opportunity to produce and promote this celebration."

PepsiCo India Senior Vice President - Beverage Category Vipul Prakash said: "We are honoured to present the 7Up AR Rahman concert in Chennai to celebrate 25 years of enchanting music that Rahman has given the world."

"We are proud to have partnered with Rahman for the 7Up Thamizh Naattin Kural voice hunt to find seven of the state's most vibrantly talented singers. We are excited to see these seven winners live their dream as they perform live on stage at the concert in Chennai, with the legend himself," he added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
AR Rahman Tamil Nadu Vipul Prakash Thamizh Naattin Kural Sabbas Joseph Vijay Prakash Netru Indru Naalai IIFA Utsavam Chennai Wizcraft International Haricharan Neeti Mohan
Related news
News | 26 Dec 2017

Arijit Singh's Guwahati concert cancelled

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s famous singer Arijit Singh who started his first India Tour in association with MTV and Wizcraft International was to perform at Guwahati on 30 December 2017, but the event has now been cancelled.

read more
News | 21 Dec 2017

'Aaj Se Teri' spreads the innocence of love

MUMBAI: The first song from January 2018 release Padman is out and we are sure it to be liked. Aaj Se Teri, the first romantic song sees the budding love between lead roles Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte and their brewing romance will steal your heart away.

read more
News | 19 Dec 2017

Music was secondary in most recent movie scripts offered to me: Rahman

MUMBAI: Grammy and Oscar winning composer AR Rahman says that in the last few years, he had not been offered many musical scripts where he could project his magic. He says his upcoming film 99 Songs will be the answer to several questions.

read more
News | 15 Dec 2017

Rajinikanth to felicitate Rahman in Delhi

MUMBAI: Music maestro AR Rahman, who is currently on a multi-city India tour, will be felicitated by megastar Rajinikanth in New Delhi. LIVE Viacom 18 along with official ticketing partner BookMyShow are the official presenters of AR Rahman Encore - The Concert in association with MTV.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2017

Neeti Mohan joins world of 'Tangled...'

MUMBAI:  Singer Neeti Mohan has been roped in to lend her voice for the Hindi version of Disney's Tangled: Before Ever After. She says she had a lot of fun bringing alive Rapunzel's spirit of adventure and affection.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Tata Sky to bring Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 to small screens

MUMBAI: Leading DTH provider Tata Sky has tied up with Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 to bring the exread more

Press Releases
Budweiser Experiences launches its first ever TVC in India
Budweiser

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences today announced the launch of their first ever TVC in India Let Youread more

News
Cabinet approves third batch of Phase III FM licensing

MUMBAI: Before the year comes to an end, here is good news for the radio industry.read more

News
T-Series crosses 30 million subscribers on YouTube

MUMBAI: As once said by Steve Wonder that Music is a world within itself, with a language we allread more

Press Releases
RED FM took Bengalureans on an inspiring musical journey with Raghu Dixit

MUMBAI: RED LIVE, the live entertainment vertical of RED FM in association with McDowell’s No1 Sread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shreya Ghoshal announces first 2018 single

MUMBAI: It is that time of the year when we finally start deciding on New Year resolutions and plans. Most would like to keep these to themselves...read more

2
Anu Malik to compose for J P Dutta's upcoming movie

MUMBAI: One of the top composers of the 90s Anu Malik, who has some award-winning compositions to his credit will be soon composing for JD Dutta’s...read more

3
Top 10 Punjabi songs of 2017

MUMBAI: The Bollywood music industry has been overshadowing the parallel music industries in India for a long time now, but the Punjabi beats can't...read more

4
Rahman to pay tribute to his homeland, Tamil Nadu

MUMBAI: Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman will perform in his homeland Tamil Nadu next month. He says the people of Tamil Nadu are always...read more

5
Honey's 'Dil Chori' turns most viewed song worldwide in 24 hours

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh fans have given him one of the best comeback gifts till today. Yo Yo kick-started his comeback with Dil Chori from Sonu Ke...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group