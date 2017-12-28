RadioandMusic
Mika dedicates success in Bollywood to Akshay

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh, who has given hit Bollywood songs like Subha Hone Na De and Bas Ek Kinng, has dedicated his success in the industry to actor Akshay Kumar.

The singer was invited on the show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge to extend support to finalist Abhishek Walia.

Mika's entry on the stage was a surprise act and he was seen entering while host Elli AvrRam was announcing the next act, read a statement.

Mika said: "It is an honour to be here on this show with Akshay because believe it or not, most of my hit songs till date have featured him and so I dedicate my success in this industry to him."

The finale of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge will air on Star Plus on Saturday.

(Source: IANS)

Mika Singh Subha Hone Na De Bas Ek Kinng The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Akshay Kumar Abhishek Walia Elli AvrRam Star Plus
